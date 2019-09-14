OWATONNA — Back by popular demand.
After what Owatonna Public Library director Mark Blando called a “good response” to the series last year in its inaugural season, the Fall Author Series will return next week with not one, but two authors speaking about their latest works.
“We’re looking to continue this every fall,” said Blando of the author series, and he thinks this year’s lineup will give the series the continued impetus to keep it going.
The season kicks off Monday night with Chad Lewis, author of “Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places.” Then, on Tuesday, author Susan Barlett Foote will discuss her award-winning book, “The Crusade for Forgotten Souls: Reforming Minnesota’s Mental Institutions, 1946-1954.”
The sessions with the authors will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room on the library’s third floor and are free and open to the public.
Things that go bump in the night
Chad Lewis will make his second appearance at the Fall Author Series, having been at the library in last year’s inaugural season.
“He brought in a huge crowd,” said Blando. “He’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser.”
A native and current resident of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Lewis, who has penned several books about “haunted places” characterizes his books as “road guides” to the haunted places in the various states he has visited and written about.
What interests Lewis the most about the places he describes is not whether there is validity in reports of ghosties and ghoulies and long-leggedy beasties and things that go bump in the night. In fact, he doesn’t say whether he is a believer or a skeptic when it comes to all this paranormal.
“With me, 99.9% of the time I’m at these places, nothing happens,” Lewis said.
No, what interests him are the stories that grow up around certain places and how those stories change and evolve over time.
And the stories do change.
“I learned very early on that the stories change and morph from decade to decade,” he said.
And he said that has led him to change his perspective. Instead of saying, as some true believers will, that “seeing is believing,” Lewis wonders whether it might be more accurately described as “believing is seeing.” That is, those who go into a so-called “haunted place” with a belief in the paranormal are more likely to “see” things that they interpret as paranormal — or just down-right spooky.
“Is it the paranormal or is it projection?” he asks. “I don’t know.”
It is that very question — belief in the paranormal — that Lewis addressed in his master’s thesis on his way to a master’s degree in psychology. And it is that question that underlies the books that he has written — 25 in all — over the past 20-plus years.
“I blame it on Wisconsin,” he said about his curiosity with the subject, noting that there are at least three places in Wisconsin that claim to the “UFO capital of the world.”
One of those places is Elmwood, Wisconsin, not far from his hometown of Eau Claire — a community that to this day still has a community celebration each year dubbed “UFO Days.” That piqued Lewis’ interest back when he was in high school and piqued his well his interest in psychology.
“I wondered, ‘Why do people believe in this?’” he said.
As such, Lewis does not tell people what to think about the stories he tells. He simply tells the stories — 100 of them in his most recent book about Minnesota, whittled down from 400 — and lets his listeners and his readers decide what they think. And, that means that he attracts various listeners and readers.
“All levels of the spectrum, from diehard skeptics to believers,” he said.
A woman named Angel
Susan Barlett Foote came across the subject matter for her award-winning book, “The Crusade for Forgotten Souls,” by accident. It hit her in the head. Literally.
The book’s subject matter is spelled out in the subtitle: “Reforming Minnesota’s Mental Institutions, 1946-1954.” And it was a reformation that needed to be done, she said.
“It’s the untold story of ordinary people who became appalled by the conditions of mental asylums in Minnesota in the 1940s,” she said. “And they set out to reform them, to expose their conditions.”
The book, she said, details the conditions of the institutions in that time period — conditions that were, in Foote’s words, deplorable.
To start with the institutions were terribly overcrowded. In just seven institutions that existed around the state, 15,000 people were incarcerated — and that’s what they were. Incarcerated, like in a prison. The institutions were understaffed and “cynically run by the state,” she said, with low budgets and little oversight. There was inadequate food. And Minnesota was among the worst in the nation for how they used restraints, such as straight jackets, on the people housed there.
“There were terrible conditions. The public didn’t know much about it,” Foote said, adding that that was just the way the superintendents who ran the institutions wanted it and the way that the public was happy to deal with the situation. “The shame of mental illness was so great at the time. People didn’t want to talk about it.”
What’s more, Foote said, it wasn’t just people with mental illness who were subject to being housed in these institutions.
“About a third of the people were senile elderly with no other place to go,” she said. “Families couldn’t take care of them.
Those Elderly, she said, didn’t live long once they were placed in those institutions.
And then there were those who simply didn’t belong there, many of them women. Husbands who had grown tired of their wives could have their wives committed to a mental institution just by saying that the women were “crazy,” Foote said.
The title of the book was taken from a speech by former Minnesota Gov. Luther Youngdahl, who took on the issue of reforming Minnesota’s mental institutions during his first term in office. Youngdahl took the phrase “Forgotten Souls” from the fact that many of the institutions, if not all, were on the outskirts of little towns rather than in large metropolitan areas. If someone residing in one of those institutions died, they would be buried in a plot in a cemetery on the institution’s grounds. But their graves would not be marked with their name. Instead, they would be assigned a number. They were, Foote said, “forgotten souls.”
The impetus and the catalyst for the crusade, however, was Engla Schey, a woman Foote describes as a Norwegian immigrant’s daughter. Schey, whose first name means “Angel” in Norwegian, was born in Marshall County, Minnesota near the Canadian border in 1895.
Schey, who never married, worked with the Salvation Army and became inspired to work with reforming mental institutions after her father checked himself in to such an institution because of his bouts of depression. Once he was in, he never got out, and he stayed there for 35 years.
“She loved her father,” Foote said, and so she did what she could to make his living conditions better. “She wasn’t intending to change the world. She just wanted to help people.”
But as she began to speak out on the situation, describing the deplorable conditions, she was labeled a troublemaker. Her story at one point intersects with some World War II conscientious objectors living in Minnesota and required to work in the institutions.
In 1946, spurred by those conscientious objectors, Life magazine did an expose on mental institutions in the state, which attracted much national attention and caught the eye of Schey. She got in touch with them and started working with them in their cause.
“She was someone with a huge heart and a desire for change,” Foote said.
Among the people who Schey connected up with were Unitarian pastors in Minnesota — a small group. One of the pastors she connected up with was the Rev. Arthur Foote, Susan Foote’s now deceased father-in-law.
Susan Foote never knew about her late father-in-law’s work on mental institution reform until she was helping her son clean out a closet in preparation for a move. She said while she was helping, a bag fell on her head — a bag filled with old papers, personal papers, old speeches and a scrapbook, things that Rev. Foote had never shown his family.
Susan Foote’s son had been given the material by an older relative, but never realized what it was. As Susan Foote began to look at it, she discovered the story of how her father-in-law had been a part of that reformation process, and she became interested in learning more about it.
She read a biography of Gov. Youngdahl where she came across the name of Engla Schey. She managed to contact a distant relative of Schey who had in her possession a diary that Schey had kept during those years — a diary that detailed many of the experiences of Schey during that crusade.
“It was a wonderful chance of fate,” Foote said of finding that diary, particularly because the writing was just that — a diary, not intended for others to read. “She never thought people would see this stuff.”
Published in 2018 by the University of Minnesota Press, “The Crusade for Forgotten Souls” tells Engla Schey’s story as well as the stories of others who joined in that crusade and changed the way in which the mentally ill are cared for in Minnesota.