BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After 43 years in education, Barry Olson is at peace with his decision to retire from his role as Blooming Prairie’s superintendent this summer.
“I feel good,” the longtime educator, coach, and administrator said earlier this summer. “Our district is in a really good position.”
“The team is in place, and we’re financially stable,” he added. “Our facilities are good, (although) we’re outgrowing some.”
Olson’s final day as superintendent was June 30. Chris Staloch, who has been the elementary principal for the past decade, took over from Olson July 1.
“I wouldn’t be in the position I am today — or in the position I will be in soon — without (Olson’s) support,” Staloch said during Olson’s final school board meeting June 17. “We greatly appreciate everything you do.”
Olson’s proudest achievements from his four-plus decades in education involve “watching students grow and graduate with the skills they need to do whatever they want,” whether that’s “taking over the farm” or becoming a “doctor or lawyer,” Olson said. As educators, “we gave them those skills.”
He’s also pleased with the bond passed in 2007 to renovate the high school, a remodeling effort that included the addition of a multipurpose room, media center, library, and commons area. In addition, taxpayers in the district voted “Yes” on all three questions they were asked during a referendum in November of 2017, agreeing to minor tax increase in order to support technology improvements in schools and keep class sizes small.
That 2007 bond is tinged with regret for Olson, however, as the second question of that referendum would have paid for an auditorium and other additional spaces. That second question was rejected by voters.
“It would have been nice to get an auditorium and more space,” he said. “That’s probably my biggest disappointment.”
“We need an auditorium, more gym space, and more classrooms at the elementary building,” he said, noting the growing enrollment and early childhood offerings. “We’re bursting at the seams at the elementary.”
Olson began his education career with seven years teaching in Nebraska, then four years in Blooming Prairie as a high school teacher before 12 years in Owatonna, where he was also the head coach of the OHS girls basketball team, averaging 18 wins per season and three times reaching the state tournament. He returned to Blooming Prairie in 1999, where he was the high school principal for a couple of years before adding the superintendent title.
“I’ve always wanted to be in education,” Olson said. “I’ve enjoyed my years.”
Among the momentous changes during his 43 years in education is the role of technology, he said. Blooming Prairie is a one-to-one district at the secondary building, and “the elementary uses iPads a lot.”
On balance, technology is more positive than negative, but “kids now expect immediate feedback,” and “technology can create some tough situations if not used correctly,” he said. It’s incumbent upon not only schools, but “parents and the community, to teach responsible technology” usage.
Community support for education in Blooming Prairie has been outstanding, including the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation, he said. “Blooming Prairie is a very good place to teach,” a “hidden gem” where “kids are excited to come to school.”
Ali Mach, the district’s director of activities and high school associate principal, praised Olson for his “support” as she’s moved from teacher to administrator over the past couple of decades.
Olson has been “a great mentor and role model,” Mach said. “We’re definitely going to miss (him).”
Olson will miss the people he’s worked with — “you form some really good relationships in this business” — as well as “the challenge of continuous improvement,” he said. As a teacher, coach, principal, and administrator, “we always tried to get better.”
What won’t he miss?
Trying to decide whether to have classes or cancel school during inclement weather and “angry parents,” he said. “It’s a fun job, but you have your hands in so many different things that you’re constantly thinking about something else.”
“There are a lot of challenges in education right now,” including staffing, as it continues to become more difficult for districts — especially small, rural ones like Blooming Prairie — to attract quality teachers and coaches, he said. “Teachers put in the time and they’re professionals, (so) they deserve higher wages, but the only way we can create money is by taxing people, and you know how hard that is.”
As a district, Blooming Prairie’s teacher retention rate is commendable, but luring them to town in the first place is a hurdle, he said. In addition, “the expectations we have of teachers are continually growing, so we need to pay them the wages they deserve.”
Funding from the state needs to increase for “small, rural communities to have quality schools,” he said. Special education costs, in particular, continue to soar, as “there are so many special cases.”
As costs for serving special education students continue to rise, districts have to allot dollars from their general funds, a process known as the special education cross subsidy. The average cross subsidy for Minnesota districts is $820 per student.
School districts are also “asked to deal with a lot more,” from mental health concerns of students to hunger, he said. Blooming Prairie now has a mental health professional, Susan Arnold, on staff, and “she’s busy,” and the district is a partner for the Blooming Prairie Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals to children in need.
At age 65, “I’ll take it easy” in retirement, because “43 years of being run by the bell and the calendar is enough,” Olson said. He’ll spend more time with his wife, his three children, their spouses, and his six grandchildren.
He’ll also be able to visit his lake cabin near Alexandria, fish, and golf, he said. Travel is on the docket, too, as he and his wife are visiting Germany this month.
The couple does plan to remain in the same Blooming Prairie neighborhood they’ve called home since the 1980s.
“Our neighborhood has been together for 36 years,” he said. “It’s like a family.”
“It’s been a good ride,” and “I think we’ve accomplished much,” in the school system and the community, Olson concluded. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do, and what we’ll continue to do.”