A large book club including readers of all ages started this month in an effort to create a culture of literacy in younger learners' lives.
Blooming Prairie Elementary is hosting its first school-wide book club, inviting all students and staff to participate as part of "I Love to Read" month. Blooming Prairie Education Foundation recently donated over 370 copies of the children’s book “Flora and Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo, a Minneapolis author, which were then distributed to all elementary school families.
Each book came with a bookmark designating daily assigned reading goals from “Flora and Ulysses” for families to complete each night. The school has also provided videos of staff reading the book out loud for children who might not have the option of reading together with their family.
The idea for the school-wide book club came from readtothem.org, a nonprofit which supports schools implementing its "One School, One Book" program, according to second grade teacher Lexi Kath. Kath along with other second grade teachers were tasked with organizing this year’s I Love to Read month celebration.
“(The book club) sparks a community-wide discussion when you pick one book for the whole school to read and so with Blooming Prairie being so small, we thought that would be perfect for our little community,” Kath said.
Research has shown the various benefits of reading to children, including its ability to help children listen better and for longer, help their social and emotional development and increase their vocabularies, among other benefits, according to readtothem.org.
To get students excited for I Love to Read activities, the elementary school staff put together a parody music video. Second grade teachers rewrote the lyrics to Pharrell Williams’s Happy and then recruited elementary staff to dress up and dance in the video to promote reading. The video was then shared on the school’s social media page and played within the school’s classrooms.
“Some of the kids were so excited to see their teacher on the TV and doing funny things,” Kath said.
Now a week into the book club, Kath said the response has been positive and students are engaged and excited to read. Every day trivia questions related to the assigned reading are shown on the classroom TVs.
“My kids are just so excited to see what the question is,” Kath said. “It just really holds them accountable for reading the book at night, and then having discussions in the room with their classmates.”
Other activities planned for the month-long celebration include weekly dress up days, like school spirit gear day, pajama day, hat day and work out gear day. Additionally, the elementary has posted a "Masked Reader" video every day on their Facebook page. In these videos a staff member reads a short children’s book while wearing a mask, inviting students to take a guess at the reader’s identity as a way to engage students.
Although the school usually sets monthly reading goals for its students, this month is extra special because there are bike prizes up for grabs for students who reach their reading goal. Kath says donations from the community will be used to purchase book prizes for students, adding that the school has raised over $1,000 for prizes to reward student readers.
“We're hoping that we could get everybody another book in the school for meeting their reading goal,” Kath said.
With the pandemic, Kath said this year’s planning teachers were tasked with creating activities that everybody could do outside of the classroom as not everyone was going to be together this year. Thus the one book, one school idea seemed like a good route.
“Everybody gets their own copy and it's like theirs to keep at home, and we can have discussions with it within our classroom instead of something we have to do as a whole class,” Kath said.
The school won’t be holding its end of the month large group assembly to close I Love to Read month. Instead another surprise event will take the assembly’s place, according to Kath. In the meantime Kath and other educators hope the school-wide book club continues to engage students regardless of where they are reading. They hope it helps students connect with one another during this strange time while also building a community of readers.