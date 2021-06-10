Weather Alert

...HEAT CONTINUES TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95 TO 100 DEGREES... The heat wave continues today. Temperatures will be in the 90s again, but humidity values will be a bit higher than the last few days with heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.