Scott and Pam Haglund are finding ways to still connect with the community during a global pandemic.
Straight River Coffee and Living Well Women’s Coaching are celebrating their joint grand opening this week. The three-day event began Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The husband and wife duo opened their doors, in what was once Budget Mart gas station, back in late May.
There will be roasting demonstrations, food vendors and special deals including a dollar off all roasted coffee. In addition, the Haglunds will donate a dollar for every bag sold to Rachel’s Light, a shelter for women and their children, and Bar None Youth Ranch, a no cost riding/horsemanship program for youth who would not otherwise have access. It is just one of the many ways they are giving back to the community.
Scott roasts coffee for retail and wholesale out of the leased space. About two years ago, he began selling his beans at the local farmer’s market and to family and friends. Eventually he moved to the new location and was licensed to sell commercially. He shares the space with his wife’s business. Pam is a certified professional life coach, who has been in the field since 2013. She is passionate about helping women gain confidence and meet their life goals. She plans to branch out to pre-marriage and marital coaching this fall.
The two believe in building a strong sense of community and hope that their space will eventually be a place to gather.
“We are trying to be as community minded as we can be,” Scott said.
A coffee-tasting event is one idea they have in mind. The event’s intent is to create an opportunity for people to enjoy some coffee while building relationships with others.
“Then we provide questions for them to talk about, so that’s kind of the coaching angle,” Scott said.
They plan to host in-person workshops in their space once social distancing restrictions have eased. In the meantime they'll testing out virtual classes through Zoom.
“That's been one of the challenges too, was how can we be flexible,” Scott said.
Scott will host a community education “coffee cupping” class. Coffee cupping is a tasting technique to determine the coffee’s quality by smelling and slurping. This class will be held in the fall, likely in October. He will send material to participants prior to the Zoom meeting so people can follow along at home.
As for Pam, she plans to have discussions, presentations and conversations about personality assessments online. Under normal circumstances Pam would hold in-person group coaching and one-on-one coaching, but Scott says people are still a little hesitant to show up in person.
Most wholesalers are working at a limited capacity because of the virus, thus Scott’s business has also been affected.
“It's not us directly, but it's everybody that we would sell to that is impacted, which means we are impacted. So we are probably at half capacity right now,” he said.
For now the Haglunds are looking forward to when things can go back to “normal.”
“We have a place where people could meet to come in and just use our space, but again we are just not a point where that can happen yet, hopefully soon,” Scott said.