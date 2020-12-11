A vehicle crashed into an occupied home in southwest Faribault Friday morning after its driver reportedly attempted to elude police.
The crash, which left a gaping hold on one side of the house, seriously injured the vehicle's passenger, a 20-year-old man who was flown to a metro hospital. A woman and her two young children inside the home were reportedly unharmed.
The driver, who hasn't been charged, was evaluated at District One Hospital. Driver impairment is suspected, according to Faribault Police.
According to a release from the Faribault Police Department, events transpired as follow:
The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. after a Faribault officer, who noticed the vehicle speeding in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue SW, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the officer at a high rate of speed, heading east on Third Street SW. The officer declared a pursuit, but slowed after a couple blocks due to the unsafe speeds being displayed by the fleeing driver in a residential area. As the officer slowed in his pursuit, he lost sight of the vehicle but was flagged down by a pedestrian.
The vehicle, occupied by two men, was located, and had jumped a curb and struck the side of a house in the 100 block of Tower Place.
Police and Fire Department staff secured the scene and shut off utilities and gas to the home.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was evaluated at Allina-District One Hospital. Neither of the vehicle's occupants is believed to have been wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
“We are truly grateful the homeowner and her children were not harmed when the reckless driver struck the home," said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to assist with accident reconstruction and the investigation. The investigation into the incident in ongoing and open.