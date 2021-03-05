A woman who failed to return to custody after completing treatment has been sentenced to supervised probation, according to court documents.
Jonelle Suezette Hill, 40, pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to one felony count of escaping from custody while on pass status or provisional discharge. On Tuesday, Judge Karen Duncan sentenced Hill to three years of supervised probation.
The charge stemmed from an October incident where Hill failed to return to the Steele County Detention Center after being discharged from an inpatient treatment program. Hill was being housed at the detention center for failure to follow conditions of release following a 2017 felony conviction, but was furloughed to the inpatient program to receive treatment. When Hill failed to report back to the detention center following her discharge, her probation officer was unable to locate her and a warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 12.
Hill was apprehended on Nov. 20.
In 2017, Hill was convicted in Steele County court of felony fifth-degree assault.
There is no known address for Hill, but most recent court records list her as a Mankato resident.