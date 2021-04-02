A Minneapolis man who unknowingly sold drugs to an undercover agent has been sentenced to prison following a court trial Thursday.
Nehemiah “Nemo” Jolami Edris, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one felony count of second-degree drug sale. Judge Karen Duncan sentenced him to 67 months – or five-and-a-half years – in prison. Edris has credit for time served for 182 days.
The charged stemmed from two incidents where Edris unknowingly made drug transactions with an undercover South Central Drug Investigation Unit agent. Edris first met with the agent on Sept. 4 in the parking lot of an Owatonna business and sold him just over one ounce of meth for $850. According to court documents, Edris met with the agent again on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of a Medford business to trade firearms for six ounces of meth.
Edris was originally charged with first-degree aggravated controlled substance and firearm, first-degree drug sale, and possessing a firearm after being convicted or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence, all felonies. The first-degree aggravated controlled substance and firearm charged was dismissed on Feb. 4 for lack of probable cause. The drug sale charge was amended from first-degree to second-degree and the firearm charge was dismissed per a plea agreement.
Edris has two prior felony convictions in Minnesota. In 2018 he was convicted for possessing a firearm after being convicted or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence. In 2019 he was convicted for theft of a motor vehicle. Both cases occurred in Hennepin County.