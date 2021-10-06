Teams and groups within the Owatonna High School gathered at the Steele County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon to begin crafting the beloved homecoming parade floats.
The tradition of building the floats — consisting of roughly 20 flatbeds — inside the Radel Pavilion at the fairgrounds began in 2017, after the city of Owatonna could no longer move equipment out of their warehouse to create a set-up space for the kids.
The staff at the Steele County Free Fair — perhaps one of the only things more “Owatonnan” than the homecoming parade itself — stepped into to provide a space for the students to transform the hay-wagons into masterful pieces of paint, ribbon, glitter and school pride.
The homecoming parade is returning this year after taking a break in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Owatonna Senior and member of the dance team Lainie Rahn said she is happy that the parade is coming back so that the whole town can be consumed with Husky spirit once again.
The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Steele County Fairgrounds and then head north on Elm Street, ending at the Owatonna High School.