Owatonna school staff are taking the initiative to help students cope with mental health issues and trauma during a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health.
Danielle Theis, director of the special services for the school district, told the Owatonna School Board Monday that she and her team have been working hard on the Life Space Crisis Intervention (LSCI) training initiatives. This training program has been in the Owatonna school system during the last four years and about 150 staff and administrators have participated in the training, she said.
“We’ve run a number of people through this training, but also it really assists in positioning adults in the right paradigm and understanding how trauma impacts the brain and that our young people’s neurology is different than children who have not been impacted by trauma,” Theis said.
Theis was joined by LSCI-trained staff from Wilson Elementary: social worker Alicia Field, behavior interventionist/paraprofessional Alicyn Prestergard and general education/music teacher Jessica Dant.
Prestegard has participated in the LSDI training for the last four years and says it’s making a noticeable difference in the students she works with.
“The effect it has made on our students and our staff and when you see it in action and motion you can’t help but want to know more and invest more into it as a person because of the difference that it makes in the students,” Prestegard said.
She said she’s starting to see students trust adults again, after adults had not given them a reason to in the past. She’s seeing students regain a desire to be in school and engage with other students in a positive manner after LSDI.
Dant and Field also talked about their positive experience using LSDI. Dant mentioned how implementing the strategies has helped her manage her classroom better, regardless of other student’s behaviors.
Teachers across all Owatonna elementary schools have been given foundation training on the impact of trauma and awareness training on the importance of positive interactions between students and adults, according to Theis. More specific training however, has been given to staff who have expressed interest in learning more and staff who are frequently working alongside students with mental health challenges.
LSCI is grounded in clinical theory to help staff understand the clinical impact of trauma on the brain. LSCI-trained staff guide students through a couple of stages so that the students can take ownership of the situation.
The stages are:
Drain off — This teaches kids how to slow down their emotional state and have a better understanding of what it feels like when they are not regulating themselves well,
Timeline — This is about finding out what the child perceives to be true about their environment,
Central issue — Then a student determines which intervention they are going to try,
INSIGHT — Theis calls this stage the “magic of LSDI,” going on to say this is the stage which makes this invention different then other interventions. The child is guided to their own “ah ha” moment and helps provide insight for the child,
New Skills — That’s when the staff can talk with the child about what what can happen differently and help the child see what they can do differently.
Transfer of training — This process involves taking a child who’s not available for instruction and reintroduce them to the academic environment, meaning getting the child back into the classroom.
There are six different types of interventions that accommodate different student situations, they include students who displace their strong emotions in the school on others; misperceive others intent or misread social interactions; have good intention, but chose the wrong behavior; justify the harm they caused to others and get some pleasure from harming others; experience excessive guilt and sometime alleviate that through punishment; or exploit or be exploited by others.
In order to quantify and analyze if the training is making an impact, a Performance Tracking System (PTS) has been set up and has been a part of the Discovery Program for the last three years. The Discovery Program is the district’s most intensive program for kids who might struggle with their behavior, emotions and interactions with others. They are all special education students.
The goal of the PTS is threefold: increase student investment and engagement in school, ensure objective, consistent and purposeful language, and provide data that can guide instructional strategies, skill mastery and progress monitoring. The system is composed of three tiers.
Tier I involves identifying eight student skills, in which an individual student can work on, such as tone/volume, physical boundaries, interactions, assignment completion, area of designation, accepting directions, participation and self regulation.
“Anything a child can display can fit inside these eight skill sets,” Theis said. “So we work to bring the language in.”
Additionally, “Self Time” allows students time to regulate themselves. It’s a way to introduce and normalize the process of self-regulation. Theis added that self-regulation is for everyone, not just people that have been impacted by trauma. “Directed Time” provides time for the student to practice and focus on a specific student skill that needs improvement.
“So kids know what to do, so it isn’t just a stop fast, it’s this is what I need you to practice,” Theis said.
Tier I language has been used across Owatonna elementary schools, so students are familiar with the language before they get to kindergarten.
Tier II of PTS puts the students into a database, which allows educators to quantify and objectively look at the data. The data includes when incidents occur and under what circumstances. It will help guide educators in which intervention strategy to make.
“Sometimes when kids have big displays, sometimes the reaction of the adults can intensify what we think the data might look like, so it’s really important that we are looking at objective data when we are talking about kids that disregulate,” Theis said.
Tier III provides more levels of positive reinforcement and a rating process so the child can increase their capacity to self monitor themselves and others.