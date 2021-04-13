Owatonna school officials, faced with needing to make $2 million in budget cuts, are proposing to reduce district staff by 10.5 positions and reduce the district’s supply budgets.
Amanda Heilman, the director of finance and operations for the district, gave her recommendations for budget reductions and predicted class sizes after the cuts during an Owatonna School Board work session Monday. She also highlighted the fund balance forecast and shared information about federal COVID-19 funds the district will receive via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
The district is planning to slightly raise its unassigned fund balance at the end of 2021-22 to 10.46% of the district’s total expenditures, according to Heilman. The fund balance is currently at 9.26%. Without additional sources of revenue or further reductions, Heilman said she anticipates the balance will be spent down quickly, leaving just 4.89% by 2023-24. The ideal percentage is between 8 to 10%.
“Making those reductions up front, like we have in ‘19-20 and ‘20-21, and then making our $2 million target now is very important to help us build that up as we move forward to create that financial stability that we need moving forward,” Heilman said.
The process to decide on staffing levels usually begins in January and depends in part on student enrollment. However, enrollment has been difficult to forecast because there were students who decided to move from Owatonna Public Schools to homeschooling this year due to the pandemic. It’s hard to know exactly how many students will return to Owatonna schools next academic year, but Heilman said they’re anticipating 50% of students who left for homeschooling to return to the classroom next year.
Heilman is recommending a 4.0 full-time equivalent staff reduction at the elementary level, a 3.0 FTE reduction at the middle school level and a 3.5 FTE reduction at the high school level. An additional 5% reduction in supply budgets districtwide is also being proposed.
Many of the staff reductions will be done through attrition in the form of retirements, especially at the elementary level, Heilman noted. However, the School Board has already approved an unrequested leave of absence for one employee and there may be one or two more for the board to consider, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
Overall, 13 FTE positions are being impacted, with some being moved around in the budget. Heilman said they consider the resources available to them, including grants that they can use to fund staff positions.
“We’re going to be funding 1.0 FTE next year out of some existing restricted funds, Title IV and staff development, so that’ll essentially come out of the general fund and then move into these restricted funds so that’ll free up some room in the general fund,” she said.
The district is planning to budget 1.5 FTE into the bond for the management of the new high school project for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school year.
After reductions, the elementary class size remains mostly within the board’s target size, although the third grade class size bumps up to 25 instead of the board’s 23 students-per-class target.
“Just know as we move forward with our Owatonna Online, these numbers may change because we may have kids that are already existing in our system that do decide to do the online. As it stands today, I think we have 25 or 26 kids that are already currently existing in our system that are wanting to go to Owatonna Online,” Heilman said.
Owatonna elementary class sizes are at or below the average of other Big 9 schools, which includes Winona, Mankato, Rochester, Faribault, Austin, Albert Lea, Red Wing and Northfield. That benefits Owatonna students in the long run, Heilman said. She added that the district continues to manage its resources to keep class sizes as low as it possibly can.
With the recommended 3.0 FTE cut, the student-to-teacher ratio at the middle school is comparable to what it was last year. This is because the district also predicts to see a bit of decline in enrollment. Thus the district anticipates a minor change of 22.05 staffing ratio in 2021-22 versus the 22.03 from the previous year. At the high school level, Heilman noted that due to the cuts, the staffing ratio will increase from 25.13 in 2021-22 to 23.15 the year prior. The Alternative Learning Center’s staffing ratio will remain consistent.
It’s important for Owatonna residents to know that when positions are not replaced, there is an impact for that, Elstad said. That impact could come in the form of increased class sizes or loss of opportunities for students. With the reductions, the district will be put in a spot with very little wiggle room, he said.
“We also recognize, as you can see forecasting for the 23-24 school year, we are going to be in a position where we’re going to have to ask our community again to take a look at some additional operating revenue as we move forward because we want to continue to honor the requests of our community to keep class sizes in check. But we also know that moving forward, the cost of doing business, goods and services are going to continue to rise,” Elstad said.
Another aspect the district will be looking at when it comes to financial planning is the latest two rounds of federal funding, called ESSER II and ESSER III and approved by Congress as part of COVID-19 relief packages.
“Those allocations will be released soon from (Minnesota Department of Education) so we’ll hopefully have a better idea of how that’s going to play into our financial plan as we move forward,” Heilman said.
Around 10% of ESSER II funding will be set aside for summer school programming, summer school-aged care and staff as the district looks to expand its summer services. For ESSER III funds, 20% of the money will be reserved for addressing the lost learning time, once again implementing interventions for summer learning, afterschool programs for students as well as addressing students’ social and emotional needs. ESSER II funds will be available to the district through Sept. 30, 2023 and ESSER III funds will be available through Sept. 30, 2024.
Once the district receives the allocations, Heilman said the financial committees will meet and plan how to move forward with the funds and bring recommendations to the full School Board. As the legislative session ends, it will also be helpful to know what the state will be giving the district for the next biennium, she added.