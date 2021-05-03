A Blooming Prairie woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly struck a minor in the face and hid from police, according to court documents.
Janiffer Lyne Miller, 37, has been charged with two felony counts of domestic assault. She is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation. The charges stem from an incident that court records state occurred on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural residence for a report of a domestic. The property owner told deputies that Miller had allegedly been drinking at the residence when she became confrontational.
After being told to leave, Miller allegedly grabbed a juvenile by the collar of their shirt and hit them in the face with a closed fist. The victim’s father said Miller then got in her vehicle and he gave deputies the address where she was allegedly staying, according to the report.
Property owners at the address provided consent to a search of the home. Deputies asked the owners if there was a place Miller could be hiding and they were directed to a basement crawl space. Deputies located Miller inside the crawl space and after she complied with orders to come out she was placed under arrest without incident. Deputies reported an odor of alcohol while interacting with Millers.
According to court documents, Miller’s driving status was canceled in March 2014 for a DWI offense. Miller has previously been convicted in Steele County of gross misdemeanor stalking in 2012 and terroristic threats in 2017.
Miller is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 13.