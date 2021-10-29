Statistics show it takes a victim roughly seven times to leave an abusive and violent partner. Intimate partner violence can be an overwhelmingly isolating situation, but the reality is the victim is never alone, and often they have an entire department of people waiting by to support them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five women and one in seven men report having experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. There are many negative health outcomes associated with intimate partner violence, including those affecting the heart, digestive, reproduction, muscle and bones, and nervous systems — many of which are chronic.
From the very first injury to any related health issues, many victims find themselves at some point or another inside an emergency room.
Patient intake
At the Allina Health hospitals and in both Owatonna and Faribault, policies have long in place to allow for emergency room staff to help victims of domestic violence. Leaders in both departments say this is a crucial practice, as hospital emergency rooms are often the first point of contact of domestic violence victims.
“We screen all our patients that come into the ER and have a set of questions that are a part of our initial triage process … we directly ask people if they are being hit, kicked, pushed or yelled at,” said Samantha Meyer, the patient care director for the District One Emergency Department in Faribault.
Jessica Whipps, the patient care director for the Owatonna Hospital Emergency Department, said her staff asks the same set of questions of every ED patient, despite their reason for being there. She said this helps identify anyone who may need additional resources and medical care as it directly relates to domestic violence.
The roadblock, however, is intimate partner violence does not fall under the category of mandated reporting.
“When it comes to a patient coming in to be treated for [domestic violence], we would only report that with the victim’s consent,” Whipps said. “We don’t want it to turn into us trying to coerce them, it’s about providing care that will benefit them.”
Meyer echoed Whipps, stating that when it comes to the medical health industry interacting with victims of intimate partner violence, it really boils down to following a patient’s lead.
“If they just want us to care for their injuries and nothing else, we can do that. We will treat them and send them home,” Meyer said. “We want to support a patient with where they are at.”
Beyond medical care
Unless the violence at home involves a child or a vulnerable adult, Meyer said the level of care a victim receives is entirely up to them. There is, however, a plethora of resources are available inside an emergency room.
“We help facilitate making reports to law enforcement, we can provide the safe space for them in the short term, and we can connect them with the HOPE Center here in [Faribault],” Meyer said. “We can do everything from the basics of assessing, evaluating and treating their injuries to starting the reporting process.”
In Owatonna, Whipps said they refer patients to the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, who will send an advocate to the emergency room as soon as possible to meet with a victim and provide them with whatever they need. Soon, however, Whipps said they are hoping to bring another resource from directly within the hospital.
Sexual assault nurse examiners — or SANE nurses — are forensic nurses who are trained through Allina’s sexual assault program. Not only are they trained to work with victims of sexual assault, but Whipps said they also receive specialized training in domestic abuse cases.
“We are currently in the process of training nurses here to respond to intimate partner violence, though I don’t have a date for when that will officially roll out,” Whipps said. “But moving forward, we will hopefully have our SANE nurses to work with these patients in conjunctions with the Crisis Resource Center.”
Both hospitals also have on-site social workers who are available to serve patients if requested.
Creating a safe space
Though the emergency departments staffs are trained and ready to assist patients beyond the medical care their injuries require, both women said it is far too common for victims of intimate partner violence to be unwilling for one reason or another to disclose the true severity of their living situation.
“We want to open the door for patients to feel they can share anything with us,” Meyer said. “If patients are not alone in the ER because maybe they have a family member of a significant other with them, we will actually mark a box on that initial triage that we were unable to assess them because of that reasons and then will follow up with them at a later date.”
Regardless, there are still situations where a victim does not open up to the ER staff that they are experience violence at home. Whipps said there are several red flags that alert staff of likely intimate partner violence, ranging from repeat visits for similar injuries to a patient’s general demeanor, but they cannot force a potential victim to tell the hospital staff what the cause of the injuries are.
“It’s always difficult in those situations,” Whipps said. “One of the things we do is our mission and our goal as caregivers is to provide whole-person care and be sure we are treating the patient in every way that we can, but part of that is also meeting the patient where they are at then in that moment.”
Meyer agreed that is can be hard for medical health professionals to see a patient who is hurting, but unable to treat the pain beyond the physical injuries presented to them. Because of that, though, she said it is even more paramount that they build good relationships with these patients.
“The more we build a trusting relationships, the more we respect them and treat them and help them, the more likely that the next time we seem them coming to the ER that will be the time they are ready to report,” Meyer said. “We are here, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. We have a system of safeguards in place. You can come in and be listed as a private encounter and no one will know you are here. We have security that will keep you safe. The hospital is still a safe place to come and we would love the opportunity to help you wherever you are on this journey.”
Whipps agreed that letting people know the emergency room is a safe place to turn to is one of the most important messages she wants to share.
“You didn’t deserve this and this is not your fault,” Whipps wants victims to know. “We are here to support you. There is help and hope. You are not alone.”