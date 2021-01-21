It’s a plot of cropland now, but in 2023, Owatonna residents will see a 300,000-square-foot new building at 1945 S.E. 18th St. near the intersection of Highways 14 and 218.
The project will be breaking ground in a few months. The new facility will also have a driveway, parking lot with over 740 spaces, tennis courts, football and track stadiums and fields for soccer, baseball and softball.
Needless to say, there is going to be a lot of disturbance at the site.
On Tuesday, the state’s Environmental Quality Board announced that the city of Owatonna has determined the new Owatonna High School project does not require the preparation of Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). However, a prepared Environmental Assessment Worksheet has been completed and is available on the city’s website. The document provides information on the project's potential significant environmental effects.
“The environmental assessment worksheet is essentially a scoping document that goes through and examines if there are any issues or anything that really needs a further detailed study,” said Greg Kruschke, Owatonna community development manager.
An EIS is typically reserved for larger projects that pose significant environmental impacts. Since the environmental assessment worksheet determined that there wasn't anything out of the ordinary, or any major environmental impacts, the city decided an EIS is not needed.
The environmental worksheet addresses multiple environmental questions, and follows the same environmental assessment process that was completed when Costco came to town. The document touches on environmental information such as the area’s wildlife habitat and the project’s waste generation among other topics. Public hearings regarding the environmental impact were held with very few comments, Kruschke said.
“Really nothing too major during the entire process,” he said, adding that the vast majority of the projects he has worked on don’t require an EIS.
The project remains on track as the school officials continue to meet to plan for the new high school. According to Bob Olson, the director of facilities, infrastructure and security at Owatonna Public Schools, the district is working on paperwork to submit to the city for approval. From there, bids should be going out toward the end of February for the length of about a month.
“Hopefully, fingers crossed, we get a good spring, we’ll be moving dirt in May,” Olson said.
Project construction is expected to disturb about 74 acres, according to the environmental assessment worksheet. The new school is projected to be open to students in the fall 2023.