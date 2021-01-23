With winter weather events looming, Owatonnans who rely on street parking can check online to see which side of the street they need to park at night.
The Winter Parking Map WebApp will show where parking is allowed and those areas that are exempt from winter parking restrictions. Easily search an address to determine the odd and even side of the roadway. Please review the initial screen when accessing the WebApp for pertinent information that explains how to interpret and understand the winter parking restriction.
• A green line indicates the side that is even.
• A red line indicates the side that is odd.
• A black line indicates this area is exempt from the winter parking ordinance due to restrictions.
• A yellow line will appear during 12:01 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (noon) to indicate the side of the street you should park on if the area is not restricted.
Access the Winter Parking Map WebApp at bit.ly/38OwW9k
The web app can also be accessed at ci.owatonna.mn.us/226/Parking-Control