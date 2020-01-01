BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Although he’s only halfway through his first term, Blooming Prairie Mayor Curt Esplan said he’s already planning on running again this fall for another two-year stint.
A pair of council spots will also be up for election Nov. 3, as part of a number of local races coinciding with the 2020 general election. Tara Gimbel and Mary Kittelson, who currently occupy the two seats up for election this fall, both say they are not completely sure what they will decide when it comes time to file this summer.
“I haven’t really thought about it, but I do enjoy my time on the council and feel it’s productive,” said Gimbel, who’s worked as a reading specialist in the Blooming Prairie Public Schools since 2005. “I think I would run again.”
After being appointed in 2011 following the death of longtime official Jean Lindboe, Gimbel ran unopposed for her first four-year term in 2012.
Gimbel and Kittelson have served nearly a decade together; the latter was first elected to the council in 2004, after being appointed previously to fill another council member’s seat. Outside of her role with the city, Kittelson has worked as community services director for Worlein Funeral Homes for over 16 years and is a lifelong Blooming Prairie resident.
Kittelson was slightly more on the fence about seeking reelection next year.
“The time has gone fast and I’ve been concentrating on the issues at hand,” she said. “I haven’t given it a lot of thought.”
She noted that she felt the continuity in the council has been a positive over the last decade — both other members, Bill Newman and Brad Clark, have served since 1995 and 2010, respectively.
“At the same time,” Kittelson added, “we always encourage new people to take an interest in the city and not hesitate to inquire about running for office or being on a commission.”
The last election cycle brought a slight change, when Esplan took over as mayor from longtime leader H. Peterson — winning the race by fewer than 100 votes. During his first year on the job, Esplan said Peterson and the council have been a huge help in easing the transition.
“It’s a lot of learning. I’m still learning every day,” he explained. Of his plans to run again next year, he added, “I’d like to see some projects get finished.”
Continuing repairs to the city’s streets and other infrastructure — like the upcoming replacement of the current Main Street water tower — was mentioned by all three officials.
“For as long as I’ve been on the council, our roads have been an issue every single meeting, every single budget that comes about,” noted Gimbel. “Our employees are assessing every spring what needs to be done. Roads are a huge expense for a small community.”
When Gimbel and Kittelson’s seats were last up for election in 2016, the pair ran unopposed — as did Clark and Newman for their seats two years later. However, with the arrival of Esplan and City Administrator Andrew Langholz — who took over from Mike Jones when the latter retired at the end of 2018 — Gimbel and Kittelson both said this past year has been an exciting time at City Hall.
“We’re excited with our new people on board,” noted Kittelson,” and I expect that it’ll be another busy year.”
The filing period for this year’s race, without a primary, will run from July 28 to Aug. 11. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.