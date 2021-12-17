The National Weather Service has declared the Wednesday night weather event "astonishing" and "historic," and now Steele County has declared the aftermath a to be worthy of a State of Emergency declaration.
According to County Administrator Scott Golberg, the State of Emergency was already signed on the day following the storm. Though Board of Commissioners Chair James Brady has the authority to sign off and declare the emergency, the entire board must come together to formally pass the resolution within a handful of days following the declaration.
A special emergency meeting of the Board of Commissioners has been scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday to do just that.
Kristen Sailer, emergency management director for the county, did not return calls for comment Friday. According to her memo sent to Golberg and the Board of Commissioners, however, the Dec. 15 storms and high winds caused extensive damages.
"Costs incurred due to emergency protective measures, debris removal, water treatment plant damage and electrical distribution systems damage including snapped electric poles and downed power lines within Steele County," Sailer wrote.
Brady signed the declaration of the State of Emergency on Thursday.
"Most of the damage, I believe, is from utility poles that had been snapped," Golberg said. "We also had county road closures just west of [Owatonna]."
Golberg said the purpose of declaring a State of Emergency is to qualify for additional help in funds following a weather event that causes a minimum of $75,000 of public damage.
The county has already submitted a damage and impact assessment report to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), which indicated storm related damages totaled more than $243,000. As a result of the initial damage estimates, Sailer noted to the board she is requesting HSEM to conduct a state preliminary damage assessment.
The amount of damage identified already exceeds 50% of the county's federal damage indicator.
The state disaster assistance is a 75% reimbursement program with a 25% local cost share or match requirements.
Some of the larger damages outlined in the memo include damage to a wind turbine in Havana Township, totaling $5,000; $10,000 to repair the damage to the cover of the aeration tank and keep the water treatment plant operating for the time being in Medford; electrical distribution system outages with Owatonna Public Utilities, with 12 different lines going down within Owatonna, totaling $17,300 in estimated storm response costs; security fencing around the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna was damaged with a total estimate of $2,500; and repairs at Steele Waseca Cooperative Electric for 15 broken poles, totaling $55,000, among others.
Due to debris, road closures took place on County Road 162 and County State Aid Highways 12, 18 and 17. The closure at CSAH 17, from CSAH 18 and CSAH 2, is expected to last several days.
The letter has been sent to the office of Governor Tim Walz.