Teacher Feature: Jessica Dant

Wilson Elementary School music teacher Jessica Dant leads her student in song. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Jessica Dant is Wilson Elementary's music specialist and Choir Director. She has been a teacher in the district for nine years.

Her husband Dan works at Federated Insurance and she has two proud Owatonna alumni daughters, Mariah (studying at Concordia College) and Elena (studying at Luther College). Her hobbies include playing the piano, singing, and making music with friends. She also enjoys running and training for long-distance races and biking trails with her family.

"I love working at Owatonna Public schools because of the relationship-building opportunities with students, families, and colleagues," said Dant. "I am proud of the strong music tradition that has been, and continues to be, a priority for the district. Go Huskies!"

