One of Owatonna’s most popular parks is about to get a little bit bigger.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved the purchase of 1450 Cherry Street, a 3.14-acre parcel of land directly adjacent to Mineral Springs Park. The property owner stated they would like to sell the land to the city specifically for the purposes of it being absorbed into the park.
Though the purchase was just approved, Community Development Director Troy Klecker said acquiring the property has been on the city’s radar for nearly two decades.
“This has been a part of the plan since 2005,” Klecker said, adding that he saw interactions between the city and the property owner dating back years as he was digging through files.
On the property, there is a house as well as a collapsed barn, which the Owatonna Fire Department will be able to use for live-burn training. While eliminating a structure through a fire department training is significantly cheaper than demolition, the city will have to put another $10,000 to remove the foundation of the buildings and cap the well located on the property.
The purchase price for the property is $124,851, but there are also $4,848 in unpaid taxes that would be paid for by the city. Klecker said the total amount paid out comes in at the assessed value of the property.
“There is also $14,949 in deferred assessments that the city has already paid against the property,” said Klecker. “This was for improvements to the street that happened in 1998.”
According to Klecker, the deferred assessments the city already paid was part of a one-time agreement. He said it was granted because the land was not being utilized or developed at the time of the street improvements.
“There were a number of properties like that where the assessments were deferred for one reason or another,” said Klecker.
Councilor Dave Burbank asked the property owner why the taxes had not been paid for a number of years, to which the owner responded she had medical issues that prevented her from being able to make the payments.
Growing the park
The additional acres will be used for added green space as well as overflow parking in Mineral Springs, which is considered one of Owatonna’s most popular parks in its 35-park system. According to Mary Jo Knudson with the Parks and Recreation Department, the city does not have exact numbers for how much traffic Mineral Springs has, but she has no doubt about the park being heavily used by the public.
“It is one of our most popular destinations … we have many events there,” Knudson said. “There were more than 40 pavilion rentals this year from May through September. It is a pavilion that can be used in the fall with the fireplace, too.”
Knudson added there are many activities that are not monitored or managed taking place in Mineral Springs Park, including horseshoe leagues and disc golf.
“There is a lot of interesting history, too, with Princess Owatonna, the spring drinking fountains and the old car wash,” she said.