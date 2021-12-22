A Faribault woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly claimed nearly $100,000 in extra government assistance by misrepresenting her financial situation.
Diana Patricia Escamilla, 43, was charged by summons in Rice County District Court on Thursday with felony theft by false representation, felony theft by wrongfully obtaining assistance and perjury. The charges stem from an investigation that began in summer 2020 when law enforcement were notified that Escamilla had allegedly been claiming her husband did not live with her so she could collect more assistance benefits.
According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the Rice County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that Escamilla had been "scamming" the welfare system for a number of years, despite her claiming on multiple government assistance applications that he did not. A review of Escamilla's applications for benefits reportedly shows she indicated she lives at home with her six children and that she is separated from her husband.
The application was first signed in September 2014, and she submitted subsequent applications with the same information on July 2015, September 2016, September 2017, April 2018, March 2019 and November 2020, according to court documents. Escamilla has reportedly received medical assistance, diversionary work program assistance, MFIP (TANF) assistance, food support and emergency assistance through Rice County since 2015.
According to court records, Escamilla applied for Social Security benefits for all six of her children and received benefits for two, beginning June 2015. In these applications, she allegedly reported her husband was not residing in her household.
The Rice County Sheriff's Office had conducted a similar investigation in 2019, after Escamilla was allegedly stopped for driving a vehicle with expired registration. The vehicle was registered to her husband and Escamilla had told the officer who pulled her over that she was bringing her husband lunch, according to the report.
In September 2020, the Faribault Police Department was conducting an investigation involving Escamilla and her husband and noted the two were living together, according to court documents. According to the Faribault Public Schools' school resource officer, school paperwork showed Escamilla and her husband has having the same address in Faribault.
According to the report, Escamilla and her husband own homes in Faribault and in Texas together. Court records show Escamilla and her husband both updated their Minnesota driver's licenses last year with the same address in Faribault.
The criminal complaint states law enforcement reviewed Escamilla's Facebook page, which allegedly shows she is married to her husband and displays numerous photos of them on vacation together, both nationally and international, for the period of September 2014 and June 2020.
Investigators reportedly used the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to verify Escamilla's husband's income since 2014, which showed he had been employed the entire time. Based on what he was earning, Escamilla would not have been eligible for four of the assistance programs she was receiving benefits from, according to the report.
On March 11, 2021, investigators spoke with Escamilla about the benefits she was receiving and she allegedly said her husband had not been living with her since 2014, but then said he would stay with her off and on or about 40% of the time. Escamilla reportedly said she knew she had to report if her husband is living with her and said she would be willing to pay back any extra benefits she may have received. After showing Escamilla records from the investigation, she allegedly admitted her husband lived with her a majority of the time.
According to court documents, Escamilla was overpaid $43,986 in diversionary work program assistance, MFIP (TANF) assistance, food support and emergency assistance. She was also overpaid Social Security benefits for two of her children in the amount of $53,241.
Escamilla's first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.