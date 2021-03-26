Local builders and organizations are hoping to make significant headway in addressing the region’s shortage of affordable housing this year , but a major increase in building prices has hampered those efforts significantly.
Lumber prices have risen by a staggering 180% since last April, according to a study published last month by the National Association of Home Builders. That’s led the average price of constructing a new single-family home to increase by close to $25,000. According to the NAHB, much of the issue has been driven by a combination of both increased demand and limited supply. The pandemic itself has exacerbated the issue, tightening borders and leading to temporary shortages of some products.
Despite the price increases, the housing sector appears to continue to be an unstoppable force powering the economic recovery. Ken Warner, Manager of Faribault’s Chadderdon Lumber, has seen no signs of a slowdown.
“Sooner or later demand will go down if prices keep going up, but right now demand is so high that no matter what people keep buying,” he said.
Faribault City Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns of his own construction company, said that the burden often falls on builders to eat the cost.
“You can’t just pass on costs to the consumer because the consumer is held hostage by the mortgage company and the underwriter,” he said. “The underwriter will look at the comps — what someone else is selling per square foot. They don’t care what lumber costs.”
Just a few years ago, Wood said he could buy enough lumber to build a house for about $24,000. Now things have changed. After scouring the market for the cheapest deals, he secured a quote of about $36,000 and expects it to end up higher than that.
It’s particularly difficult for builders to make those prices work in cities like Faribault or Owatonna, which tend to have lower property values than southern Twin Cities metro communities like Burnsville or Apple Valley.
That’s led to a severe shortage of new homes so severe that as Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson recently noted, there are 300 vacant jobs in Faribault and just 20 homes on the market.
As a result, Johnson said that the city is “busing checks out of Faribault,” hurting local businesses, depleting the tax base and exacerbating the workforce shortage, all of which could endanger the robust growth the region has enjoyed in recent years. To address the challenge, the Chamber recently launched a partnership with South Central College, Faribault Public Schools, the Chamber Trust & Vision Task Force that is designed to provide an affordable path to homeownership.
Johnson said that rising material prices will be among the biggest challenges faced by the partnership. Within the task force that will oversee the partnership, a subcommittee has been established with a specific focus on addressing building material costs.
Northfield Housing Coordinator Melissa Hanson said that the state’s tax credit formulas for affordable housing are also often more favorable to builders in the metro area. She also said that rising gas prices have hurt the region’s appeal to commuters.
The crisis in Texas significantly increased fuel costs, hurting a number of construction-related industries. Andy Michaletz of Owatonna’s Poly Plastics, which produces a variety of recycled plastic products, said there’s been sharp increases in plastic and resin prices which include a number of housing materials.
Michaletz says he doesn’t expect prices to come down until summer, and that supply has become an issue as well. Consumers saw electric bills increase as well as local energy providers forced to switch to backup sources of power by the extreme conditions.
Rice County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dayna Norvold said that in addition to rising lumber prices her organization has had distribution issues with everything from basic appliances to paint, forcing the organization to buy items that would normally be donated.
“What it translates into is we can’t help families at a lower income,” she said. “They’re the ones who really suffer.”