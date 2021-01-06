Some organizations may be looking to make new and exciting plans for the new year, but local school officials simply want students and staff to return safely to school buildings.
Time and time again, Steele County educators have said they are focusing on bringing students back to school and this is still a top priority as 2021 takes off.
The long-term impact of months of distance learning on students is unknown. Given the circumstance, Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said he believes educators have been working hard to provide the best platform for learning. However, the district will need to evaluate how to adjust instruction, knowing that students are coming back to school with varying levels of understanding based on the fact that distance learning may or may not have worked for them.
And despite the challenges the pandemic creates for planning, Owatonna residents can expect to see some construction on the new Owatonna High School soon. The district will be going out for bids in late January or early February. Bids are scheduled to be secured by late February, with the aim of breaking ground this spring.
“That's probably a big thing for us, is just getting the high school project started and it's been a long time, it's a year of planning and now we are ready to move into that phase,” Elstad said.
Also on the docket for the Owatonna School Board is figuring out how to handle a budget which Elstad and Amanda Heilman, the school district's director of finance and operations, have said is unsustainable due to the rising cost of education and inflation. While voters approved a renewal of the soon-to-expire levy this past November, they failed to approve a levy increase. As a result, the school board may need to ask the public again for additional funding.
“It's not sustainable for us, but that will be a decision the board will make probably later this year, about whether or not we do go out for a levy question in November,” Elstad said.
The Blooming Prairie school district doesn’t have any big upcoming projects this year, according to Superintendent Chris Staloch. The district will continually plan for the future throughout the new year, including supporting the Zumbro Education District facility project as it slowly moves forward. Like other schools, the district's main goal is to get their students and staff in the building and provide as much in-person learning as possible.
“We are still meeting as an admin team to discuss any changes, updates that we need to make, but for the most part we’re ready to roll,” Staloch said about returning Jan. 11.
Staloch says the district has started discussing what graduation may look like this year, with the hope to make it as normal as possible. So far the district doesn’t have concrete plans.
“So much can change from week to week, a lot has changed here in the last couple of weeks,” Staloch said.
The Medford school district also hopes this year to offer its students some normalcy when it comes to schooling, extracurriculars and graduation. There are no major projects on the district’s agenda, just creating a good learning environment for students.
“Trying to establish some routines as best we can and hopefully this spring we are able to do some things like prom or maybe even graduation,” Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau said.
School administrators said they hope for the best as 2021 progresses and are looking forward to getting their students back in the building. Blooming Prairie, Medford and Owatonna school districts will be returning to their initial learning models starting Monday, Jan. 11.