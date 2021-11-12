Over the last handful of years, the explosion of growth in Owatonna has been undeniable. From new companies locating to the industrial park to a major revitalization of the downtown district, the city appears to be continuing on an upward projection.
A group of people have taken notice of this trend, both locally and in nearby Northfield.
Owatonna residents Bill Cronin, Peng Olson, Scott Mohs and Darrin Stadheim recently partnered with Rebound Community Real Estate Fund, LLC, to develop a new fund specifically for Owatonna investment projects. Rebound Partners is an investment and management group based out of Northfield that has invested in multiple projects around southern Minnesota, including a recent project to relocate a bike shop and bring more housing to the former location of Bierman’s Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings in downtown Northfield.
Since the inception of the fund, the group has reached a total of $1.7 million of committed capital.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna Community Real Estate Fund went public in an effort to invite additional investors to the table. During an invitational meeting, the group explained how they were able to secure 8% ownership of the Marriott Courtyard hotel currently being constructed on the 200 block of North Cedar Avenue. The fund investment totals $320,000, but will deliver up to 12% annually for a rate of return.
“This is a venue that Owatonna hasn’t had in a long time, maybe ever,” Cronin said. “This is a great example of where these funds can go in. We’re not going to be the sole investor in a single building. If there’s projects going on and they need a little bit of catalyst, the idea is this fund could step in in some form.”
Cronin continued to explain the hotel project is ideal for this newly founded real estate fund because it will benefit the Owatonna community through the creation of jobs, an increase in the tax base, growth in tourism and enhancing downtown.
“It’s benevolent investing, investing in the future — people, housing, business, infrastructure — looking at the whole of the totality of what that investment can be, what the impact can be,” Cronin said. “We have an investment group that will look at everything that the fund might engage with.”
For the next phase of the fund, Cronin said they have a capital goal of $3-5 million. The duration of the fund would be seven years with an investment leverage ratio range of 65-80%, translating to $12-15 million in projects. A minimum investment begins at $25,000 with no maximum limit, and the target annualized rate of return is 8-12%.
Information on those investing in the fund is confidential.
During the first meeting on Tuesday, the group laid out several other potential projects, the primary one being the redevelopment of the riverside near Mineral Springs Brewery and Graif Clothing. There are also several historic buildings in the downtown district that the four Owatonna locals heading up the fund said they would like to see “reimagined” into their full potentials.
“Other people have attempted to do [these projects] and couldn’t get it launched,” Stadheim said. “This is something tangible you could invest into, to drive by these projects and think, ‘I helped build that, I own a part of that.’ You will have the opportunity to touch and feel your investments.”
Though the return on investment is a bonus for those who commit capital to the fund, the group emphasizes that it is about enhancing and impacting the Owatonna community in a variety of ways for both current and future generations.
“We are trying to make a difference in the community,” Olson said. “This is impact investing.”