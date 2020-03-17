Companies across southern Minnesota have placed severe restrictions on business-related travel, applied the social distancing principle to the factory floor and are having employees work from home whenever possible in light of the the spread of COVID-19 into the region.
At Daikin Applied, which operates two factories in Faribault and one in Owatonna, all employees were continuing to work onsite as of Tuesday afternoon, according to senior human resources director Matt Alexejun. He estimated that the southern Minnesota locations employ roughly 1,000 direct laborers and another 175 salaried employees supporting factory operations.
“We’ve canceled all in-person trainings and all factory visits of more than five people,” he noted. “We’ve also banned all international business travel and we’ve restricted domestic travel greatly, including incoming international visitors to our facilities.”
Alexejun added that the company has also moved almost all meetings online and is limiting in-person gatherings to less than five people.
With offices in Owatonna and Mankato, Owatonna-based Federated Insurance is taking similar measures according to Julie Rethemeier, vice president and director of public affairs.
She noted that all non-essential business air travel has been postponed, with the majority of meetings also being put off or conducted virtually. Earlier this week, employees were offered the opportunity to work remotely if their position allowed them to do so.
“If it did not, social distancing measures are being taken internally,” Chairman and CEO Jeff Fetters said in an email. “Employees are asked to stay in their workstations and to avoid in–person interactions with co-workers and instead utilize Skype, WebEx, phone [and other measures].”
The company added that all employees are being asked to refrain from mingling during breaks and lunches, and all fitness centers and cafes were closed March 17. Rethemeier noted that the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Policyholders will still be held on April 21, but will likely be conducted in large part virtually in the interest of limiting person-to-person contact.
As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health had confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 statewide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the respiratory illness is spread primarily via person-to-person interactions through respiratory droplets expelled when coughing or sneezing.
“We anticipate that only a few board members and other necessary people will actually be physically present in the meeting room. Most will likely utilize telephonic participation,” added Fetters, of the yearly gathering. “The agenda will be condensed to only necessary action items. No community guests will be invited this year. The pre-meeting social gathering has also been canceled.”
In implementing many of the new social distancing policies in Federated offices, Rethemeier noted that one of the main impetuses was Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order issued Sunday to close all K-12 public schools to students from March 18 to 27 — with the idea that staff will use this time to prepare for potential prolonged distance learning in the future.
In terms of manufacturing for both Daikin Applied and SageGlass in Faribault, Alexejun and Ryan Park — vice president of marketing and product management for the latter — say they haven’t seen any real impact yet on either the supply or demand side, although Park added that it’s still too early to tell what effects the virus may have in the future.
“I would suspect that demand probably is going to slow down in the next few weeks just because a lot of our business in the field happens via face-to-face interaction,” said Park. “A lot of the time, what we’ll do is visit clients on job sites to learn more about their projects. Part of our process, as well, is to bring people to our facilities to show them how we do things.”
Park added that the plant halted any visits from external suppliers or visitors about a week and a half ago, with guidance from Paris-based parent company Saint-Gobain.
“We had guidance from them, as well as our headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. They were both in the mix very quickly,” said Park.
On the office side, he noted that most southern Minnesota employees are working from home, with a rotation in place for those who do need to come in and used specialized equipment as part of their job function. The company has also banned all business travel on public transportation, but Park added that some local car trips are still being approved at the discretion of the employee.
He added that the factory is running as usual, and that many social distancing recommendations have already been met by default given the nature of the process.
“If [employees] do unfortunately get COVID-19, they would have paid leave. If they have family members who have it, they would get paid leave. This is all through March and we’re playing it by ear as we go along,” added Park.
He estimated that the business employs roughly 250 people in its Faribault location.
He noted the business has no plans to lay off or furlough employees at this time, adding, “we’ll do what we can to ensure we have continuity with all of our team members.”
Like Alexejun, Park noted that SageGlass is trying to be flexible with scheduling in order to accommodate employees with children who are no longer in school due to the temporary closure. For many on the line, he said this may mean switching around shifts to allow them to be home during the day.
COVID-19 and its spread has caused fear and uncertainty across the globe. To ensure our community has the latest information on this public health threat, APG Media of Southern Minnesota is providing stories and information on this issue in front of its paywall.