OWATONNA — This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast drew a record crowd, with roughly 75 people gathering at Plaza Morena Campestre Grill for breakfast and a conversation with speaker Andre Koen.
Organized by the Owatonna Human Rights Commission, Koen was back for the second year in a row to lead the event, and talked with the crowd about his family history before having everyone get in groups for a hands-on activity.
“When my father was 18, he was graduating from high school. Something profound happened in April of my father’s senior year that shaped the rest of his life,” began Koen, revealing that this event was the assassination of King in Memphis, Tennessee.
Koen’s father went on to join the Black Panther movement, before becoming a preacher. Koen is now the program director for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the Mayo Clinic, in addition to running AM Horizons Training Group. After his talk at last year’s annual breakfast, commission chair Ethan Cords said the group couldn’t wait to have him back.
Comparing the two talks, Cords said there was some overlap in the familial and historical background, but that the activity at this year’s event was completely new. After sharing some of his personal story, Koen explained to those assembled that each table had a piece of wood with a nail stuck in it. The goal of each group was to balance a number of other nails on the head of the first one.
Without any further instruction, Koen left participants to see what they could do. Roughly half the room got the nails to balance, employing a range of creative techniques. Cords said his table flipped the board upside down, balanced it on the head of the original nail, and rested the remaining ones on the upended wooden base.
“What was the task?” Koen asked the audience when the activity was over.
“To balance all of the nails on the head of one nail,” participants responded.
Koen asked again and again, and wondered whether the groups that got it felt they had succeeded. He then redefined what he meant by “all,” saying “No nails are done, if all nails aren’t done.”
This then ushered in a discussion of King, who Koen said was a successful leader because he understood that people must “knit together their humanity.” Koen broke down universal human needs into three main things — safety, significance and belonging — saying that King’s understanding of these commonalities was crucial to his influence.
“There were people who were much better at oration than Dr. King, but they didn’t have the pull that Dr. King had. They didn’t have the impact that Dr. King had,” said Koen.
He went on to ask how many people in the room had had a heart-to-heart conversation on social media, which drew laughter from the crowd. A number of hands went up when he asked the predominantly white crowd if they had ever thought about or had conversations around what it means to be white. Fewer stayed up when he asked how many attendees were engaging with other people on that topic.
“[The soul] must connect with other human beings. It could be argued that if you’re not in relationship with other human beings, your humanity could be questioned,” said Koen. “Dr. King showed us with his life what that meant. It meant a life of service, being of service to other people, which is contradictory for what most popular conversations about identity are. We typically say that we are rugged individualists.”
After the bulk of the talk, he again asked audience members to try to balance their nails, this time showing them a way in which it could be done.
“I don’t know if that creativity was replicable,” he laughed, of the innovative ways some had found earlier to complete their task. “What I’ll suggest is that there is a way I can demonstrate to you where you can replicate this many more times and you can teach someone else to do this.”
He then showed a latticework pattern in which the additional nails could be laid out, that would then allow them to be placed on the other nail’s head and hang off without falling. Some groups got it sooner than others, and this time those who finished quickly went around to other tables offering help.
At the end of the event, commissioner John Worden noted that this year’s breakfast had drawn an unusually and unexpectedly large crowd.
“We’ve always struggled to get people here and in the past three years, I think we’ve done a better job of advertising, and word-of-mouth continues to spread it. And Andre is a good pull. He did this last year,” he explained. “Attendance the past two years, we’ve counted it at about 50, before that it was lower. This year, we counted it at 74.”
The gathering is completely free, and breakfast is provided on the house by Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, which is run by former commissioner Jose Herrera.
“I do it to keep letting people know that the Human Rights Commission exists,” said Herrera, of his continued involvement with the breakfast. “When I was a member of the commission, we’d have meetings and involvement in issues, but a lot of people didn’t know that there was a commission in Owatonna.”
In order to bring a speaker, Worden explained that the group relies on its budget from the city and on writing grants to help put on all of its programs. When choosing who to bring in to lead the Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, he added that the commission looks for someone with a local connection or a vested interest in human rights — and, ideally, both.
“Andre is more local, so that’s a nice tie-in … I could see it being asked again, if he has time,” said Worden, of the potential to bring Koen back for a third time next year.
When asked why Monday’s breakfast is a tradition that the commission has carried on year to year, Cords echoed Koen’s sentiment about the importance of getting people together in person for conversation.
“It brings people together and gives everyone an opportunity to learn more about a human rights issue,” said Cords, “to celebrate the work of Dr. King and to carry on his legacy.”