A Level Three sex offender will be moving to Owatonna, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
Sean Patrick McKee, 36, will be moving into the vicinity of Hoffman Drive NW and Interstate 35 in Owatonna following his release from prison on Sept. 13.
McKee, who is originally from Owatonna, was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2010 in Steele County after a pregnant 14-year-old girl told her mother, and later the police, that she had been dating McKee, then 24, and they had engaged in intercourse several times. He was given a stayed sentence at the time to 15 years of probation, later amended to add a short local jail sentence, and has had several probation violations since.
He was previously released to live in Owatonna in both 2014 and 2018, according to People’s Press reports.
Under Minnesota law, the Owatonna Police Department can notify residents of an offender’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility if it believes the information will enhance public safety. The notification is not intended to increase fear. McKee will be monitored by law enforcement.
McKee is not currently wanted by police and upon his release will have served his court-imposed sentence, according to the police department’s news release. This notification cannot be used to threaten, harass or intimidate McKee. Those found doing so could be subject to criminal charges.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Owatonna Police Department is unable to hold a community meeting regarding McKee’s relocation. Additional questions regarding McKee’s release and relocation and concerns about public safety can be directed to Det. Christian Berg at the Owatonna Police Department at 507-774-7220.