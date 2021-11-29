It's the most wonderful time of the year, and one local charity drive is set out to ensure that sentiment rings true for everyone.
Steele County Toys for Tots has been providing toys, fun and holiday cheer for children in the county for 39 years.
Similarly to last year, due to COVID-19, Toys for Tots will be distributing toys in a drive-thru only process. In the past, parents were able to walk through the shopping area set up at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna to select gifts for their children. This year, the gifts will be pre-bagged by volunteers and delivered with no contact to the recipients.
“We decided to do a drive-thru again because COVID-19 numbers are on the rise,” said Don Overlie, coordinator of Steele County Toys for Tots. “We want everyone to have a safe Christmas and don’t want to risk the health of the families or our volunteers.”
Overlie also said that considering last year was the first time they did distribution in a drive-thru fashion, it went quite smoothly and he expects the same this year.
With supply chain shortages across the country being a hot topic of conversation in relation to longer wait times for packages, some Toys for Toys chapters are worried of a shortage showing up in the community collection boxes. MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer coordinator for the Steele County Toys for Tots, said no matter what, every child will get a gift for Christmas.
“There will be enough,” Higgins said. “We just don’t know exactly what it will look like until Dec. 10 when all boxes and donations come in from the community.”
On average, more than 1,000 kids, around 200 being teenagers, are on the list to receive gifts from Toys for Tots. Higgins said the goal is to provide each child with at least three gifts. Last year, 5,367 toys were distributed in Steele County.
Overlie said the largest age group they serve, 8- to 12-year-olds, is generally the toughest to shop for; girls especially. He said toys for younger kids are in abundance, but the older children seem to be the most difficult to find gifts for.
“We have stocking stuffers, games, puzzles, books and, of course, toys that are collected and given to the kids,” Higgins said. “Once we collect everything from the community, we will begin dividing everything up by age and gender and try our best to match what the kids desire from their application and match it with what we have in stock or what we purchase with cash donations.”
Application deadline for being a recipient of Toys for Tots is Wednesday, Dec. 1. Applications are available at several places throughout Steele County or online at https://www.owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org
To qualify, families must live in Steele County and children must be 15-years-old or younger as of Dec. 31 2021.
More than 50 businesses and organizations throughout Steele County have boxes to take donations, and 13 have Angel Trees. The last day to drop off donations is Thursday, Dec. 9.
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14. Recipients will be contacted to reserve a pick-up time.