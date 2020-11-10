A routine traffic stop for a broken brake light turned into an unexpected drug bust on Friday in Owatonna.
Andy John Hiebert, 43, has been charged with second-degree possession of 6 grams or more of heroin and third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin. Both charges are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Owatonna Police Department initiated a routine traffic stop on Cedar Avenue North at 10:24 p.m. Friday. The officer identified Hiebert as the driver of the vehicle and observed a passenger in the back seat making “furtive movements” while he spoke with Hiebert. The passenger continued to make pointing motions toward Hiebert while the officer spoke with him and appeared to be trying to mouth something to the officer, according to the report.
When the officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle, the passenger informed the officer of possible narcotics, including methamphetamine, in the vehicle that belonged to Hiebert, according to court documents. The officer than asked Hiebert to step out of the vehicle and read him his Miranda Rights before obtaining a statement. The report shows Hiebert told the officer there was heroin in the center console and meth on the passenger floor of the vehicle.
During the search of the vehicle, the officer recovered 22.6 grams of methamphetamine, 22.6 grams of heroin, 0.8 grams of Fentanyl, two diazepam pills and other drug paraphernalia.
Hiebert has several previous felony convictions in relation to drug charges, including a 2016 conviction in Rice County, a 2014 conviction in Steele County, a 2006 conviction in Steele County, a 2005 conviction in the Dakota-Hastings jurisdiction, and a 2000 conviction in Rice County.
There is no known address for Hiebert at this time, though court documents identify him as an Owatonna resident.
Bail without conditions was set for Hiebert on Monday at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.