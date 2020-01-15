OWATONNA — Students at McKinley Elementary will soon have two new spaces in which to gather and learn about the natural world, thanks to $4,500 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
With new funding from the state Legislature, the agency was able to launch the “No Child Left Inside” grant program this fall and Owatonna Public Schools was one of 59 projects awarded earlier this month as part of the initiative’s first phase. Tom Meagher coordinates the district’s STEAM efforts — an approach to learning that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math — and said the money will be used to build two new shelters in the Willow Creek Nature Area adjacent to the elementary school.
The 27 acres are owned by the district, and have long been used for outdoor learning opportunities, but with the relocation of McKinley into what used to be the sixth-grade Willow Creek building, a new focus on expanding the area’s instructional capacities has come into focus. Not only is McKinley a designated “STEAM” school, the needs of a slightly younger age demographic have also changed use of the space.
“One thing I’ve heard from the elementary teachers is that there’s only one spot where there’s actually student seating in 27 acres, and to get out there with five- and six-year-olds, it’s a 25-minute walk,” said Meagher. “I realized that we needed more accessible outdoor teaching shelters that are nearer to the building.”
Having spent a number of years as a science teacher in the district, Meagher added that he’s used to finding grants that focus on expanding outdoor teaching capacities, including providing related professional development opportunities from the DNR among other agencies.
When he heard about the “No Child Left Inside” initiative, he got ready to submit his application for McKinley as soon as the process opened, since proposals were being evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis.
“As soon as my computer switched from 8:59 a.m. to 9 a.m., I hit ‘send,’” he laughed, recalling applying back in October.
Jeff Ledermann, supervisor with the DNR’s fish and wildlife education team, said his agency did things this way because of a lack of staff to manage and review the anticipated volume of grants — especially because the first phase of applications was specifically for “mini-grants” $5,000 and under. The agency is in the process of reviewing larger requests at the moment, for which Ledermann said there is a more formal review process.
He added that the DNR was allocated $1.4 million for the “No Child Left Inside” program from the state Legislature, and will need to evaluate where funding is at before deciding on when and how to take in a third round of applications.
“It was a one-time appropriation,” he said, of the initial state funding. “The Legislature will have to make a new appropriation or new legislation to help fund the program going forward … We are hearing a lot of interest from a lot of different people.”
At McKinley, teacher Val Seath discussed next steps with the parent-teacher organization Monday night and said the school is currently in the process of getting quotes. Both she and Meagher said things will likely move quickly, as the grant money must be used by early summer.
“We have to have funds spent before June 30 and evidence of construction underway or complete by then, too,” said the STEAM coordinator. In addition to the new shelters, the money will also go to cover new interpretive signage for the nature area, which will help identify the native plants and wildlife found within Willow Creek.
While the range of organizations and activities that could apply for “No Child Left Inside” grants varied — one of the only requirements being that the public entity or nonprofit promote outdoor activities and education for youth — Ledermann said he was excited about those involving outdoor classrooms.
“We did have a lot of projects that were looking to get kids out into classrooms or do outdoor classrooms, and many right on their own campus or in parks close by,” he said. “There’s oftentimes this thought that nature or the outdoors is in this faraway place … but there are many great outdoor experiences in our own backyard.”
With McKinley also trying to expand its on-site garden, Seath added that the grant has helped give the school momentum in other outdoor projects, as well as its use of the nature area. Outside of “No Child Left Inside,” she said she’s hoping in the future to be able to get a similar sheltered area near the garden, as well.
“There are a lot of neat ideas, and things are definitely coming together,” said Seath. “It’s exciting that there’s going to be even more progress coming up in the spring.”