While some associate March with college basketball, that's not the case for everybody, especially for maple syrup producers.
Gov. Tim Walz recently declared March as 'Maple Month,' recognizing the annual spring tradition of tapping trees and producing maple syrup. For the Karl Hunt and Tiffany Macy family of Medford Creek Natural Apiaries, spring is a busy time of the year, when they kick off maple season and continue working with their bees.
Medford Creek Natural Apiaries, a family-run operation, markets raw honey and maple syrup, along with creating value-added products like infused honey and flavored creamed honey. It also offers beeswax products such as artisan hand soaps, and several varieties of lip balms and lotion bars.
A vendor at the Cannon Valley Farmers Market, Hunt enjoys chatting with customers there and throughout the community who show interest in the products.
"They engage in conversations about the how the season went, how the bees are doing or even sometimes question us on advice for their own similar ventures," said Hunt. "Many customers are repeat customers that we have gotten to know along the way and look forward to seeing again. This is an experience you don't get while staring at the shelves of the big box retailer or by scrolling through the online shopping platforms."
A family run operation
In the spring, Hunt says the trees begin to transfer sap once daytime temperatures are above freezing and the nights remain below freezing. Sap is collected from small taps drilled into the trees through both a mix of small tubing lines running back to tanks, and through traditional gather-by-hand methods at a container placed on each tap.
"There is a lot of work that goes into collecting the sap and pumping it to the processing facility where it begins its transformation into maple syrup," added Hunt.
Reverse osmosis filtering, Hunt says, is next used to further separate the pure water from the sugars before it moves onto the evaporator. He says the evaporator is a large wood-fired cooker with large stainless steel pans. The maple sap then boils aggressively within the pans of the evaporator where the remaining water turns to steam and evaporates, further enhancing the natural sugar content and providing the well-known caramel color.
Hunt says the syrup is drawn from the evaporator at 7 degrees over boiling and again transferred to a gas-fired finisher where density is further refined with a hydrometer. Once at the perfect density, Hunt explains it is filtered to remove any unwanted mineral deposits and packaged. Although each maple tree species varies in sugar content, the average boils down at a ratio of approximately 40 gallons of sap to one finished gallon of syrup.
As a family run operation, Hunt says each person has their part, including their three children. Through years of learning the various processes, their youngest son Bentley, 7, who they describe as a 'blooming entrepreneur' has brought in a special twist, as he's started his own line of locally produced black walnut syrup this year. This type of syrup, Hunt says, has a nutty flavor and a hint of butter, making it a delicacy not often found at markets.
The spring season is also marked as a busy time for Medford Creek Natural Apiaries when it comes to working with their bees.
"We begin to transition the hives from their cozy winter wraps back into configurations that are set up to build the hive populations into strong numbers," said Hunt. "Strong hives will be divided into additional new hives and new queens introduced."
Package bees, Hunt says, will be purchased and transitioned into new hives for apiary expansions and to cover losses from the previous year. Since there is little to no local forage in the early spring months, Hunt says they need to make sugar water and pollen patties to supplement the bee's diet as they build their populations within the hives. Strong hives are loaded and moved back to their prospective summer forage yards, where Hunt says they forage on the first spring dandelions, into the tree blooms and then onto big nectar flows of clovers and wildflowers.
The Medford Creek Natural Apiaries bee operation is chemical free and Hunt says all of their honey is pure raw wildflower honey, straight from the hives.