OWATONNA — Lincoln Elementary third-grader Emma Hess may have only gone as far as Tennessee over MEA weekend, but she was able to spend part of her trip at a real-life elephant sanctuary.
Emma and her two sisters, Ava and Cora, had a special mission when visiting the The Elephant Sanctuary – to deliver the $80 they’d raised by putting on penny carnival games in their front yard. For three years now, the Hess family has been teaming up with neighbors to design and build games for a joint event in August. With steadily growing attendance, the one-day fundraiser now spans the front lawns and garages of their three adjacent homes.
According to Emma and neighbor Theresa Wunderlich, the idea for the carnival started with boredom.
“Cora and I were playing outside with Emma and we were kind of bored, so we made up some games,” explained Theresa, a seventh-grader at Owatonna Middle School. “We thought it would be cool if other people could play the games, and that’s when we started the carnival.”
After that first year, the group knew they wanted to donate the proceeds, they just hadn’t decided on a cause. The following school year, as a first-grader in Jan Gytri’s class, Emma selected elephants as the topic for her self-directed Genius Hour project.
“[Genius Hour] is really just an opportunity for kids to work on things that interest them. If they want to know more about elephants, they research it, develop a project and present it,” explained Gytri. “There is no timeline… as long as they want to keep learning more about their topic, they do. It’s a great opportunity for them to apply their reading and writing skills, as well as listening and speaking.”
To help cap off Emma’s research, Gytri connected the entire class with The Elephant Sanctuary over Skype. Emma got to ask all of her remaining elephant-related questions, while her fellow classmates followed along for a virtual field trip of the organization’s grounds.
Instead of being the capstone of Emma’s project, that Skype call would end up being the beginning of a much larger undertaking, starting with the neighborhood’s second annual penny carnival. This time, the group went in with a plan to raise money for the Tennessee-based sanctuary, as well as for people in need.
“Emma had always loved elephants and after she did her Genius Hour project she wanted to help donate stuff,” explained Theresa. “And Cora wanted to donate to people in need.”
The neighbors started planning for the carnival in June, coming up with games as well as cards and jewelry to sell at the event. Emma’s mother, Jesse Hess, insists that the kids did all the work,
“The girls do it all themselves, we’re just there to buy the concessions!” she joked. Her husband, Barry, added that the couple also contributes old jars and cardboard from their recycling bin as the girls use a lot of secondhand material when crafting their activities.
One game that Jesse made special mention of was what Emma called a “flip-flop toss.” Neighbor Betsy Wunderlich also brought up this particular activity as one of her favorites.
“It’s kind of hard to explain,” said Betsy, a sophomore at Owatonna High School. “You’re sitting in this sled and someone is pouring water on you, while someone else is throwing shoes at you. And you’re trying to count them as you’re being sprayed with water.”
Jesse noted that participants do get an umbrella to try and protect them from the sprays, and reiterated that each game only costs one cent to play. “They raised $80 for elephants in one-cent games and then also the $100 for people in need — that’s a lot of games!”
After three summers of putting on the carnival, and two summers of fundraising for the sanctuary, Emma finally got to hand the money off in person earlier this month. Jesse noted that it was a lucky coincidence, as the family had planned a trip to Nashville over MEA and the sanctuary was just an hour away in Hohenwald.
Because the land is meant as a restful place for elephants that have retired from zoos and circuses, visitors are not able to interact with the animals. They are, however, able to learn from a number of interactive videos and displays, as well as educators, at the organization’s discovery center.
“Everyone at the center was so welcoming to Emma; they treated her extra special,” said Jesse. “[One of the caregivers] answered questions and visited for a really long time. Then, Emma and her sisters showed her pictures of the carnival and of all the different games that they did.”
Joy Owens, education manager at the sanctuary, was also able to meet with the Hesses when they came down for a visit. She noted that, while people from all over the world raise funds for the center, the Owatonna girls’ carnival was one of the most creative methods she had ever seen.
“It is also unique in that Emma traveled such a long way to deliver that donation in person,” she added. “She is a really great representative of what our donor base is. It’s a lot of people who are giving what they can, and we are very grateful and very blessed to have donors like her.”
Although the first round of funds has been delivered, Emma said she and her friends plan to host the carnival again this summer and will continue to raise money for The Elephant Sanctuary. Jesse added that Emma already has plans to take a more hands-on role in the future.
“When we were driving from the airport to the hotel, Emma said to us ‘Get used to this, because you’re going to be visiting me here a lot!’ She wants to go work at the sanctuary,” said Jesse. “This wouldn’t have happened without Mrs. Gytri. Teachers make a difference and the huge impact on kids is not only day-to-day. It carries with them for years.”