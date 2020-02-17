OWATONNA — A sixth Kwik Trip location is set to open this Thursday in Owatonna, attached to Sterling Pharmacy along Hoffman Drive.
Sterling sold the site to Kwik Trip over the summer, and is now renting back a portion of the existing building for its pharmacy. After having closed the attached gift shop and convenience store in August, the Austin-based company has also opened a Sterling Home flagship store on North Cedar Avenue.
“We had a lot more than just a pharmacy in that space and in this day and age, large retail businesses are struggling. We made a decision that we’d like to focus on pharmacy in Owatonna,” said Sam Ewing, president of Sterling Pharmacy. “We didn’t want to leave, but we wanted to try something different. I gave Kwik Trip a call and here we are.”
While Ewing said this is the company’s first joint venture with the convenience store chain, if all goes well, he added it might be a model Sterling would replicate at other locations. Before Kwik Trip purchased the space last summer, there was a Shell gas station on site.
Transitioning from a different brand brought a unique set of challenges for Kwik Trip’s engineering and construction teams, according to Director of Public Relations John McHugh. Annually, he said the chain does roughly 10 acquisitions — as opposed to building a new store from the ground up.
“Our engineering department is skilled at two things — that transition and making sure the new facility looks like a Kwik Trip inside and out,” he explained.
This location will also offer a few of the brand’s newer features — take-home meals, fried chicken and a full-service liquor store. McHugh said the chain has been in the process of setting up larger stores in order to offer these additional items.
“We have to always add new products to entice our customers to keep coming to our stores. Our philosophy is that if you’re just offering the same product, that’s not good for your brand,” said McHugh. Of the reasoning behind the take-and-heat meals, he added, “One of the things we’ve found is that there’s a generation of people who don’t like to cook and who don’t have time to cook.”
According to Kwik Trip’s district leader Will Welch, this will be the first Owatonna location with a liquor store. He added that it will have a separate entrance, and was also made possible by the size of the existing structure — left over from Sterling Drug’s convenience store and gift shop.
“We’ve done a couple other liquor stores in a couple of other communities where we’ve bought existing facilities that worked well,” said Welch. “This is our third one in Minnesota that we’ve done. Another one of them is in Byron.”
Of the decision to open a new location at all in Owatonna, McHugh added that so far it’s been a good market for the company. Meanwhile, Ewing said business at the pharmacy remained fairly steady even during construction. The company also opened Sterling Home in November.
“Our previous store had a big following. We were in that location for 13 years, and prior to that we were out in what’s now the Federated building. We had a big following in terms of the gift department and it was sad to see that go,” explained Ewing. “That’s why we decided we’d try this new concept store.”
He added that, so far, Sterling Home is the business’ only free-standing gift shop, noting that this may also be a model the company replicates in other markets if it performs well.
The new Kwik Trip, located alongside Sterling Pharmacy at 410 Hoffman Drive NW, is set to open for business on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5 a.m. There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony one week later, at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27.