OWATONNA — Since he was just a young boy, Darryl Hill has found himself fascinated with his winged friends in the sky.
“I’ve been interested in birds all my life,” Hill laughed. “I have done a lot of counting and seeing how many birds I could find. I came to Owatonna in 1968 and after a few years I thought it would be fun to start a bird count here.”
With that, Hill started the first Christmas Bird Count in Owatonna, a subsidiary of the National Audubon Society’s annual count. During the first count, Hill said about 13 people joined him on a morning leading up to Christmas to record the different volumes and species of birds they could find.
Now, 48 years later, Hill is hoping to finally break that 100 mark for volunteer counters.
“We were at 94 last year,” Hill said proudly, noting that 17 of the counters were first timers in 2018. “We have more people counting [in Owatonna] than in any other count in the state of Minnesota. The more counters you get, the more accurate your counts will be.”
The 48th annual Owatonna Christmas Bird Count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14. The count area covers a 15-mile diameter circle with Havana as its center point. The entire city of Owatonna is within the county area, as well as Claremont, Clinton Falls, and Steele Center.
“We would really like more people to help us count birds at their home feeders,” Hill said, adding that the Christmas Bird Count is the largest scientific study that is open to any member of the general public. “This means that you may count birds from your own home on this same day only.”
Hill explained that when doing a feeder count, the counter must try not to count the same birds twice. The way to assure that a bird is not double counted is to take the largest number of a particular species of birds that you see together at one time.
“Also, please keep track of the number of hours that you observe the birds and report that number,” he added.
For the field counters, Hill said that several counters will drive together to an assigned area within the circle to look for birds in the country beginning at 7:45 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the field counters will head to Culver’s in Owatonna to discuss their findings before heading out to their assigned areas for an additional count. Hill requests that field counters participate for a minimum of half a day. Feeder counters are also invited to join the group for lunch.
In 2018, the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count recorded 3,863 birds, which Hill said was below their average of 4,567 birds but credited that to the colder than average weather last year. There were 49 different species of birds counted, including a new species for Steele County, the Easter Bluebird. This brings the overall bird species count to 107 since the bird count came to the area.
“I didn’t think this would go on this long, but I’m working on 50 years and I’m hoping to get to that,” Hill joked. “We’re probably not anywhere close to how many birds there actually are here, but the more we do this and the more that we find, the more accurate that number is going to be.”
Those interested in taking part in the Christmas Bird Count can contact Darryl Hill at 507-451-5073 to be assigned a field count team and area or to be marked down as a feeder counter. Final numbers of birds counted on Saturday must be reported to Hill by the end of the day Sunday. Counters can call Hill, email him at hillds@charter.net, or deliver the number to his mailbox at 2185 Richway Lane SE in Owatonna.