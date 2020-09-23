After the Owatonna Public Library remained vacant for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library staff decided they never want their services to be inaccessible again – regardless of circumstances.
It was with that mindset Director Mark Blando proudly announced to the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that come 2021, the public library will be going fine-free.
“While we were closed, we were not charging any fines for our materials,” Blando said. “This was something that myself and our staff were looking at before any of this even happened — how fines affect users of the library.”
Blando said that while he knows there is an element of truth that late fees encourage people to bring materials back to the library on time, the library staff has realized that fines have ultimately prevented people from returning to the library due to their socioeconomic status and being unable to pay the charge.
“Fines are assessed to whatever demographic, whatever social strata, whatever economic sector you are in — all of them get fined,” Blando said. “Certain people are able to pay that fine more than others and we have found that people would stop coming in to the library because of a $1 fine — those are the stories we have heard.”
Moving away from late fees has been a rising trend across the country over recent years. The Owatonna Public Library eliminated fines on children’s material in recent years, but the director believes this transition will keep the library and all its services accessible to all community members.
“We just really want people to come back into the library and not feel that burden of fines,” Blando said. “We just want to be this welcoming community center and that we are and always will be for everyone, now without fines.”
Lost and damaged material fines will still be in play.
Other areas where COVID-19 has impacted the library and how services will be provided can be seen largely in its online programs. Over the summer, Blando said students in Steele County clocked in more than 230,000 minutes of reading through the library’s online program, something the library staff plans to continue moving forward.
“We made a real pivot toward virtual programming this year with our summer reading program being completely online,” Blando said. “Normally we would have hundreds of kids in the library during the summer, and that was one of things that really broke our hearts not having those kids coming into the library for their free books.”
“We weren’t able to do that this year, but we were able to provide an offshoot of that which was very popular,” he continued. “So even though it wasn’t our traditional summer reading program, we still got kids motivated.”
The summer reading program works in conjunction with the Blooming Prairie Public Library, a branch of the library in Owatonna.
Blando said the online format for the summer reading program will be used moving forward with teen reading, adult reading and a variety of other reading programs over the next several years.
A permanent addition to the library will be the curbside pickup, which began on May 1 as a way to give residents access to library materials while still keeping the public and library staff safe during the pandemic. Blando said the staff realized this was a great option for people who are either in a hurry or don’t feel comfortable coming into the library and they are happy to keep the service intact as the library slowly begins to open up.
As far as opening goes, Blando said a full open still depends on certain restrictions by the state as far as the concern for public safety, but the library is taking small steps toward reopening. Starting Monday, the library will be open for people to come browse materials and access the internet via appointment.
“You look for those silver linings in things that happen, one of those silver linings is that we can do this,” Blando said. “We have learned that people really love the library. Not a day goes by that somebody doesn’t come up when we’re delivering their materials to them and say thank you for doing this. People are very understanding and very grateful to be able to get anything.”
“Some people are addicted to this and that,” Blando said. “Some people are addicted to books, and that is great to see.”