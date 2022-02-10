An Owatonna man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole money from the cash register at his place of employment.
Dante Jesus Cruz, 21, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District Court with felony theft. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in December.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded Dec. 22 to Hy-Vee on South Cedar Avenue for a report of a theft. An officer met with the store’s regional loss prevention, who allegedly provided digital prints, a thumb drive video and receipts of an employee putting items from the cash register into his pockets. The employee in the photo was identified as Cruz, and the representative from loss prevention provided police with a written statement from Cruz where we allegedly admitted to taking $1,300.
The loss prevention staff reportedly told police Cruz did a fictitious lottery winning on Dec. 16, removing $150 from the till. He also had video that allegedly supports Cruz stealing about $1,150.
According to court records, the officer read Cruz his Miranda Rights and interviewed him. Cruz allegedly said he began taking money from the register about three weeks prior and was doing it to support his friend. Cruz reportedly said he took between $1,200 to $1,300 and was not pressured into taking the money by anyone.
Cruz had worked with Hy-Vee since October, according to court documents.
Cruz’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 4.