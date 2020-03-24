Chalk creations, such as the one shown above made by 5-year-old Olivia Harman of Medford over the weekend, are becoming a go-to family activity during the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, as well as Owatonna Parks and Recreation, are inviting the public to get creative this weekend and share photos of their designs for the chance to win a gift certificate redeemable at any member business. (Submitted by Eryn Harman)