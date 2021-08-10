The Great Outdoors Center at the Steele County Fairgrounds is getting more than just a facade makeover this year thanks to a unique store at the Medford Outlet Center.
Owner Barry Benjamin, owner of Happy Tails Pet Store, was more than happy to oblige the request from the Steele County Free Fair to bring his animals to the upcoming event for all to see, filing the tanks that line the building's back wall.
"I was excited to get the offer because it's great exposure for the business and some animal education," Benjamin said. "Since they don't have the wildlife like coyotes and other fuzzy animals anymore, it will be fun to bring new animals for people to see besides fish."
Along with the seven fish tanks, Benjamin will also be bringing snakes, tortoises, lizards, birds, a tarantula, and cockroaches. Amongst the critter on display at the fail will be his two personal favorites: a 30-year-old ball python named Bertha and Daisy, the 33-year-old Russian tortoise.
Getting set up for the fair has been no easy feat. Benjamin, with the help of some friends, has already been preparing tanks for several days. He transports the fish in Rubbermaid containers with oxygenated rocks and then allows about four hours for the fish to acclimate to their new home. The reptiles are transported in coolers with a heating pad. Benjamin said it's essential to keep the temperatures consistent for the reptiles to experience as little stress as possible during transport.
For people like Fair Board President Dan Deml, who proudly claims to have spent a "lifetime at the fair," Benjamin's critters will be a stark difference from what he has experienced over the last several decades.
"I am not sure snakes and lizards and tarantulas make me jump up and down, but there's no doubt that it's going to be interesting," said Deml, adding that he might be brave enough to take a selfie with a snake, but makes no promises on holding one.
With the full remodel of the Great Outdoors Center, which included the removal of the water filtration system for the fish tanks, Deml said it was obvious to the fair board early on that they wouldn't be able to get fish back in those tanks for this year's fair.
"Instead of sitting there empty we had to ask ourselves - what can we do?" Deml said. "This gentleman can utilize the space without having to go through everything that would have needed to be done to replace the filtration system and it's exciting because it's something different and new - we haven't experienced anything like this in that building before."
Dream turned reality
Benjamin described himself as a hobbyist with a healthy addiction to animals and was fortunate enough to turn that hobby into a career. He said owning a pet shop has been a dream of his since he was a teenager. He took the scenic route to achieve his dream, however, initially attending college for chemical engineering and working in that field for a few years.
"I love chemistry and ecological design." said Benjamin. "One of the best parts of this job is being able to landscape terrariums and aqua-scaping."
He also enjoys the fact that he’s able to bring his two dogs to work with him.
“I go to work every day, but it doesn’t feel like work because I love it so much,” he said, smiling and laughing. “I also love educating people who are curious.”
Working with uncommon pets has led to Benjamin educating many people about the common misconceptions when it comes to reptiles, amphibians, spiders, and insects. The misconceptions range from how certain animal feels to how safe other may be to keep as a pet.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about snakes is that they are slimy - they're actually made from the same type of cells as our fingernails and hair," he said. "Cockroaches are probably the easiest pet to own, and they're not as dirty as people think."
He says cockroaches make great pets because they can't bite, are low maintenance, and are hard to kill.
Benjamin has over two decades of experience with aquatic fish, reptiles, and small animals and birds. Some local veterinarians use his knowledge as a resource when pets come in that they aren't entirely familiar with. He has been working with animals professionally for 26 years. After several years working at the RAD Zoo, located at the Medford Outlet Center, he began the process of opening Happy Tails in October 2019. A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Benjamin's store officially opened as an essential business. Despite all the hardships that come along with a global pandemic, Benjamin says he still has a steady flow of customers, and business is good.
Benjamin will be at Happy Tails during normal business hours. He will join his animals at the Great Outdoors Center each morning and after closing the store.