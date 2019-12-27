OWATONNA — In the front portion of an Owatonna warehouse, Tom Hyland walks in between rows of couches and armchairs, pulling sheets of plastic off to reveal a series of nearly spotless patterns. On either side of the seating area are rows of dressers and a few kitchen tables — along the wall, there are over a dozen mattresses. Almost everything is under plastic, or in a protective shield, waiting for someone to come and take it home.
“We’re up to almost 100 people now who have donated furniture,” he explains.
Hyland and friend Joe Stiles have been collecting new and used beds, couches, dressers and more since starting their nonprofit, Furnishing Hope, earlier this year.
For the first three months, Stiles says the pair did nothing but accept donations, amassing an inventory that they could then make available to Steele County residents who needed furniture when moving into a new apartment. Most often, Hyland says, Furnishing Hope works with people transitioning out of homelessness, although one flooding and one mold scenario have been notable exceptions.
“It’s for people who need a basic set-up, not for people who had a drawer break on their dresser. We’re here to serve people going into apartments,” adds Stiles. “[We provide] beds, dressers, kitchen tables and chairs, sofas, loveseats and upholstered chairs.”
Operating under the umbrella of the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, Furnishing Hope works with residents who are referred to them by other social service agencies or parishes. Both donors and clients are routed through St. Vincent de Paul, after which they’re put in touch with Hyland and Stiles in order to set up a time to drop off or pick up furniture free of charge from the organization’s warehouse.
“We want to validate the need, and what St. Vincent de Paul does is a home visit. If the people aren’t in a home yet, they’ll meet them at another site and interview the person and probably give them some other kind of help,” says Stiles.
According to Hyland, working in tandem with the Catholic outreach organization has also benefited recipients in the past by providing them with multiple forms of assistance, like gas vouchers or help with security deposits through the society.
Learning from others
Donors are also asked to go through St. Vincent de Paul in order to set up an appointment time when they can visit the warehouse to drop off furniture or have it picked up from their home. Stiles notes that Furnishing Hope doesn’t give out its own address or phone number until it comes time to schedule a meeting — a system he says he and Hyland learned by visiting with similar organizations when getting off the ground last spring.
“When we started thinking about how we would want to run something like this in Owatonna, we went and visited with Bridging and learned that all of their clients come to them as the result of referrals from social service agencies or churches or nonprofits, and by appointment,” explains Stiles, of going up to a similar operation in the Twin Cities.
“One of the things the Salvation Army told us is that, ‘You’re going to have people just dropping stuff off when you’re not even open,’” adds Hyland. “We’ve been really protective about our address because we don’t want that. And our landlord probably wouldn’t like that, either.”
The pair also decided to only accept larger items, again with the idea of providing new renters with a complete furniture set. Stiles also notes that he felt there are other places in the community where residents could easily find smaller home goods.
“We say, ‘We’ll give you a basic furniture set-up. We’ll give you a bed, dresser, sofa, kitchen table and chairs. You obviously will need more than that, but these are the big items,’” he explains.
Gathering donations
In trying to create a wide-ranging inventory of these foundational pieces, Furnishing Hope has gotten a number of individual donations and — recently — a bulk gift of 13 bed sets from Slumberland Furniture earlier this month. The Owatonna branch got connected with the fledgling nonprofit when Stiles went in to see if they had any channels for furniture donations.
“I wondered if stores maybe get some product in that’s slightly damaged and that they can’t really sell. I stopped in, introduced myself and right away, [the manager’s] eyes lit up and he told us about this program,” says Stiles.
The initiative is called Homes for the Holidays, and is something the company has been doing for going on three decades. Phillip Perish, a manager at the Owatonna location, explains he used to partner with the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Faribault, so it was a natural transition to begin donating to Furnishing Hope. The organization picked up the bed sets — each including a mattress, box spring and frame — just before Christmas.
Increasingly, Stiles says he and Hyland have also been trying to spread the word more with civic organizations and potential corporate partners.
“We just reached out to Federated and they’re posting for volunteers. We’re hoping that will bear fruit,” notes Stiles, adding that the pair has also been in touch with the Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles Club and similar groups.
Hyland and Stiles have also been helped out by former Owatonna High School principal Jim Herzog, who volunteers with the organization. Furnishing Hope was able to get a truck donated from the Faribault chapter of St. Vincent de Paul, as well as delivery help from a number of church youth groups.
“If somebody needs a pick-up of donated furniture, or they’ve come and selected furniture but don’t have the means to get it to their apartment, they can have us do that,” explains Stiles. “We charge $50 for a simple pick up or delivery. That’s basically, we’re going to drop it off at their place and put it inside the front door … If it’s complicated, meaning we have to go in the house and up or down stairs to place it or pick it up, it’s $100.”
Reflecting on the first year
In total, since opening its doors to clients in June after months of planning, Hyland says Furnishing Hope has served almost 30 area families — or roughly 70 individuals, adding that things really picked up in November.
While the inventory ebbs and flows, Stiles says kitchen tables and dressers tend to be the two items they’re always the shortest on, although he notes that not having an item someone needs hasn’t been an issue thus far. He adds that Furnishing Hope has also had to turn items away in the past, if they’re not in good enough condition, saying that he wants to be sure clients can browse by color and design — not just by what’s in decent shape.
As the organization nears its one-year anniversary, Hyland says it’s been reaching out to more agencies and starting to think about trying to grow its volunteer base. In the meantime, he adds that Furnishing Hope is always on the lookout for donations. Those interested in getting involved in either giving or receiving furniture can reach out to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at 507-676-5508 or email furnishinghope@svdp-rochmn.org.