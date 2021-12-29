Billy Conway was known for a lot — he was the drummer for the critically acclaimed bands Treat Her Right and Morphine and the former captain of the Yale ice hockey team who was invited to try out for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, among other things.
But to those who knew him well, especially those in his hometown of Owatonna, Conway was a man defined by his humility and as someone who never stopped expressing gratitude, even when things got tough.
Conway died from liver cancer on Dec. 19. He was 65.
Born in Owatonna on Dec. 18, 1956, Conway showed an early interest in music, recalling in an April 2020 interview with the People’s Press his experience wandering the racks of instruments in his elementary school gym, wondering what to pick out. Past the trumpets, clarinets and flutes, he ultimately picked up a pair of drumsticks.
“I’d faked it on pots and pans before, but it was the first time I ever hit a drum,” he said in the interview. “You bang and toot and the next thing you know, you’re in the grade school band.”
As he became more interested in music, he teamed up with his friends to form the band Steele. Rick Skalicky, whom he’d befriended in elementary school and who would become a lifelong friend, played in the band with him.
“It really was an amazing group,” Skalicky said. “I think seven or eight players cycled in and out of the band but four of them ended up playing professionally for a living.”
Looking back on what distinguished Conway as a musician, Skalicky described Conway's priorities as a musician.
“He did not overplay,” Skalicky said. “As a drummer, one of the easiest things is to overplay, play too much, but he really believed in simplicity … it didn’t matter how flashy he was playing, it was all about the song, what’s best for the song.”
This reflected Conway’s life more broadly, Skalicky went on — he never wanted to be the frontman of a band, didn’t name-drop even though he had relationships with major musical icons including The Band, Los Lobos and even Bob Dylan. Even a lifelong friend like Skalicky said he didn’t think he realized just how well-connected and influential Conway was until he visited him on his deathbed and listened to the stories he and others were telling.
Jeffrey Foucault, a songwriter who met Conway in 2009 and spent much of the following decade touring with him around the United States and Europe, said similar things about Conway’s integrity as he garnered increasing acclaim and attention throughout his career.
“He was a really special human being in the sense that he was able to protect his simplicity, which is difficult to do at any time but certainly in this time,” Foucault said. “It really takes a certain amount of discipline to be the kind of person that he was. I think he stood apart.”
Though many memories with Conway came to mind for Foucault — who called Conway his best friend, having spent over 100 nights a year with him for a decade while touring, mostly in hotel rooms and rental vans — he recalled fondly the two shows they played in Owatonna, once at the Central Park Bandshell. Many of the people he’d grown up with came to those shows to visit the Owatonna native who’d made it big.
“His old hockey coach came,” Foucault said. “He was like the legend of the hockey world over there in Owatonna.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was not easy for Conway, whose cancer had progressed by the time the coronavirus, to which he was now especially vulnerable, reached Montana, where he was living at the time.
Skalicky, who spent time with Conway in the final weeks of his life, said he appeared jaundiced and his face drawn in, though he was relieved to find his old friend’s mind as sharp as ever. Conway had recently ended his chemotherapy treatments.
In one of their final talks, Skalicky recalled Conway saying even though his ride was getting cut shorter than that of many others, it didn’t mean he didn’t have a great ride.
“He was a star athlete, a really good person and a person from Owatonna who did make it big in the music industry," Skalicky said. “When his story is told … he will be very well-remembered."