Law enforcement in Steele County responded to a string of burglaries in the area over the weekend, according to reports from the Law Enforcement Center.
The first report came in on Saturday in Blooming Prairie Township at 2:43 p.m. The caller told dispatch that it appeared that someone had broken into a shop, tried to break into the adjoining home and took the on-site security cameras, according to incident report.
On Sunday, a second burglary report came in from Meriden Township at 6:20 a.m. Later that day, a third burglary was reported at Crestview Lane in Owatonna.
All incidents are currently under investigation, and Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele said that it is too soon to know whether or not they are related. He said that the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and the Owatonna Police Department will work together as the investigations move forward.
According to Thiele, a burglary is when a person breaks in to a building or dwelling with the intent to commit a crime.
Despite the stay-at-home order from the governor’s office that is scheduled to end on Friday, Thiele said that the warmer weather experienced over the weekend typically comes with a slight uptick in this type of criminal behavior.
“Unfortunately it is something that comes with the times,” Thiele said. “If somebody has a chance to steal something, they’re probably going to take it.”
Thiele reminds residents to ensure that their homes, garages, sheds and vehicles are properly locked at all times – especially overnight hours. He also said not to leave valuable items in unattended vehicles.
“You know who your neighbors are, so if you see a suspicious vehicle in the area don’t hesitate to call the non-emergency number so that a member of law enforcement can check it out,” Thiele said. “If you see a crime taking place, dial 911 immediately.”
Information on these investigations will be updated as it becomes available.