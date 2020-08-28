Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE TWIN CITIES HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN STEELE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... SOUTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... NORTHEASTERN WASECA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * UNTIL 615 AM CDT. * AT 535 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WASECA, OR 17 MILES WEST OF OWATONNA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR... WASECA AROUND 540 AM CDT. OWATONNA AND MEDFORD AROUND 610 AM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE CLINTON FALLS, WASECA AIRPORT, MERTON, RUSKIN, DEERFIELD, OWATONNA AIRPORT AND MOLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH