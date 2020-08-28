A 7,700 mile distance and 13 hour time difference doesn’t prevent one Ellendale congregation from learning from their Filipino siblings.
Ellendale United Methodist Church has teamed up with a church in the Philippines to learn from one another in a cultural exchange. The two congregations have been getting to know one another for a couple of years.
The relationship first evolved from a friendship Ellendale UMC’s Pastor Randy Cirksena formed with a fellow doctorate of ministry student — Pastor Cristine Carnate-Atrero — who was a Methodist pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in the Philippines. Wesley UMC is located in a metropolitan area about 40 to 60 miles outside of Manila, Philippines.
Cirksena was studying best practices for attracting non-European constituents when the two friends were given permission from their supervising pastor to start a cultural exchange between the two congregations. Later Carnate-Atrero would become a district superintendent in the Philippines and her successor, Pastor Marty Lutan, would continue the sibling relationship. Cirksena and Lutan determined that the congregations should get to know each other, not from a financial standpoint, but rather from a cultural, process and purpose standpoint relating to helping those who in need.
“Their culture is so drastically different than ours, even though we have the same foundation in terms of theological beliefs, it’s really like melding two different worlds together in terms of our understanding of each other’s settings,” Cirksena said.
Cirksena took his third and last trip to the Philippines in October 2019. There he attended a conference with around 750 to 1,000 Methodist clergymen where they studied cultural assimilation, how to equip new constituents with resources and how to help others in their community.
Populations changes prompt extra importance of cultural knowledge
Cirksena points to trends in Minnesota’s diversifying population, as one reason why a cultural exchange is so helpful. Having a better understanding of other cultures can help build relationships and individuals respond better to other’s needs.
“It’s an interesting opportunity to learn some of what our sibling church does to reach out cross-culturally in the Philippines and brings people in,” Cirksena said.
Up until the 1970s most of Minnesota’s immigrants came from western Europe, places like Germany, Norway and Sweden, however that has changed. Today the largest immigrant groups include people from Mexico, India, Laos, Somalia and Vietnam, according to Census data. Minnesota has a larger proportion of immigrants from Asia and Africa compared to the rest of the United States, according to Minnesota Compass. And an increasing number of immigrants are settling outside of the Twin Cities and in southern Minnesota.
The total number of people of color also is increasing in Minnesota, according to Census data. As a result it is becoming increasing relevant to learn about other cultures.
Cirksena says the exchange provides an opportunity to learn how to assimilate people in need without being forceful. His goal is to invite people to experience an enhanced life, whether it’s through helping them make a good living, getting an education, becoming involved in the community or any other way they see fit.
“For us to own and see who we are, how we can better care for those people that are in need around us, that don’t look like us?” he asked.
Cirksena says his congregation has been receptive to the cultural exchange and the lessons learned from the relationship. When asked what he and his congregation have learned from their Filipino siblings, he mentioned their positive and happy attitude toward life.
“They try to make everything joyful, not discounting that they have personal challenges, they have heartaches, they have disappointments, they have failures, but amidst all of those things and now in the midst of this pandemic they are still finding joy,” Cirksena said. “That is one of the things that is infectious about them when you’re with them.”
The churches learn from one another
“The most important thing we’ve learned is not to be afraid of being willing to reach out to others, who don’t look like us, who don’t live in houses like we live in, that do not go to schools like we go to, that don’t maybe have the same education level as we do,” Cirksena said. “They (Filipinos) tend to treat one another without knowing any of that.”
Cirksena says Steele County residents and Minnesotans in general can take a cue from the Filipinos. He says when {span}Americans {/span}meet a person, they tend to ask questions such as, where did you go to school, what’s your job, almost as if to determine how to categorize someone. This is not something he experienced while in the Philippines.
“It’s not as important to them as it is getting to know the heart and the character of the constituents and fellow Filipinos,” he said.
Between 300 to 400 people worship at Wesley UMC. The congregation represents multiple cultures and races, according to Cirksena. Whereas, Ellendale UMC’s congregation is about 60 to 85 people, mostly from rural areas. There are a lot of farm families and Cirksena estimates 25 to 35% of his congregation is related to others in the congregation. He says his congregation is highly independent and has been receptive to the cultural exchange.
“So coupling that fierce independence with the Filipino’s sense of joy and happiness, it’s really been a good marriage between our congregations,” he said.
The church plans for the future
Within the next year, the two congregations plan to have virtual meetings with their administrative board. They are hoping to have joint worship services too, however with the time zone differences they are still figuring out how that would work and getting the necessary technology to do so. Ellendale UMC hosted Carnate-Atrero in the summer of 2019, and they hope to host Lutan and other members of his congregation once the pandemic subsides.
After leaving the Philippines, Cirksena flew to Seoul, South Korea, at the invitation of the pastor of the world’s largest Methodist church, Rev. Dr. Chung Suk Kim. There, Cirksena was able to experience their cultural outreach program. He says it was a fascinating experience and that the Korean people are extremely generous people who believe in caring for one another.
“Where we really cherish and extoll our American independence and our liberties, they are more intertwined in the sense that if there is someone in need, if they are related to you, even a distant cousin, it’s incumbent upon you and your family to take care of them and it’s almost an embarrassment for someone in your family to be in need and you’re not helping to meet their needs,” Cirksena said.
During his time in Seoul he developed a good relationship with the pastor and his father, retired Bishop Sundo Kim, and asked them to consider hosting an opportunity for the Ellendale UMC congregation. Once the pandemic is over, they plan to take a group of laypeople and pastors from the U.S. to Seoul annually to experience their culture and learn for seven to 10 days.
Cirksena says this relationship could develop into another sibling relationship, however things are on hold at the moment because of the pandemic. Like the relationship with the church in the Philippines, this one will also be based on cultural understanding and provide learning opportunities.