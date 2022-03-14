The section of Lemond Road — near the 3600 block — has been the site of three fatal crashes since September 2018. Steele County crash data, however, shows that the road is below the statewide average for crashes on county roads. (File photo/southernminn.com)
An Owatonna teen died after a one-vehicle crash on Lemond Road over the weekend, according to the Steele County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo Air Care and the Owatonna Fire Department were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on the 3600 block of Lemond Road in Steele County.
Upon arrival, responding units located one vehicle had went off the road and had struck a tree. The operator of the vehicle, 19-year-old Brett Alan Delhanty, of Owatonna, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance personnel.
This case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, according to Sheriff Lon Thiele.
Delhanty graduated from Owatonna High School in 2021.
History of crashes on Lemond Road
The same location — about six miles southwest of Owatonna — has been responsible for numerous fatal crashes over the years. Most recently, Owatonna motorist Daniel Wayne Severson was killed in a head-on crash July 23, 2020. The crash occurred less than two years after a Owatonna motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed in September 2018.
While area residents say both crashes can be attributed to problems with the road, statistics don't bear that out.
According to 10 years worth of crash data for that portion of Lemond Road/County Road 7 obtained through a public records request, there were more than 700 motor vehicle crashes on county-maintained roads between 2015-19. Of those crashes, only four took place in the area locals once labeled "Deadman’s Curve."
From 2015 to 2019, the four crashes included two that resulted in only property damage, one with minor injuries and one fatality. The causes of the crashes include slippery road conditions, failure to yield or stop, and one where alcohol was noted as a factor.
Following Severson's death in 2020, Assistant Steele County Engineer Paul Sponholz told the People's Press nothing about that specific section of roadway "stands out as extraordinary for a rural county highway" and the crash rate is considerably below the statewide average. With roughly one crash in five years, based on the 2015-19 crash data, on the 1.1-mile long north segment with 1,155 vehicles per day, the crash rate is 0.43 crashes per million vehicle miles — or MVM. This is below the statewide average for rural county highways at 1.49 crashes/MVM.