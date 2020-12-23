From his humble beginnings in a city with a population of nearly 2,000 to the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, Josh Braaten’s acting career has opened up opportunities to build an impressive resume. His latest project has him starring in a soon to be released Disney Channel TV series, arguably his biggest role to date.
The Blooming Prairie High School graduate plays one of the main characters in the upcoming time traveling mystery series “Secrets of Sulphur Springs.”
The plot follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell as his family moves to a new town and takes over an abandoned hotel with the hopes of restoring it to the thriving business it once was. Griffin soon finds out the hotel is rumored to be haunted by a girl gone missing decades ago. With the help of some news friends, he discovers a secret portal allowing him to travel back in time to uncover the mysteries of the past.
Braaten plays the role of Ben Campbell, Griffin’s “workaholic” dad who is responsible for bringing the Campbell family to the fictional town of Sulphur Springs, Louisiana. As a child, Ben had gone to the hotel for summer camp. With a desire to revamp the dilapidated Tremont hotel, Ben returns with his family to Sulphur Springs.
“There's also some things from his past that he wants to maybe sort of address and hopefully rectify. It was a lot of fun because I think we find out pretty early on that Ben is a complicated character with a secret or two,” Braaten said.
Braaten is also known for his lead role in the sci-fi drama “Horizon” (Joe NcNeil), his recurring role in “American Horror Story” (Douglas Pryor) and feature in the “Semi-Pro” (Twiggy Munson) movie.
Braaten was born in Austin, Minnesota and lived on a family farm just outside of Blooming Prairie, about three miles west of the city on Highway 30.
“I spent my whole first 18 years of my life in good old BP. It's good whenever I can get back and visit because I have a lot of people still back there,” he said.
He was a student at Blooming Prairie Elementary and Blooming Prairie High School and graduated in 1995. Many of his co-actors on the Disney Channel series are teenagers, reminding him of his own time in Blooming Prairie at that age. He recalls riding bikes around town, getting into mischief and playing night games with the neighborhood kids.
“My mom would always ask me what I wanted to do or where I wanted to go on my birthday and I would always seem to want to pick a park and I think my favorite one is when I was like 11 or 12 and we had my birthday party at Mineral Springs Park,” Braaten said.
While he was in college, he would return home for the summer from Winona State to work at the park’s neighboring Brooketree Golf Course.
“The last time I was back during the summer me and my dad were just driving around. We went up to get lunch or something in Owatonna and we drove past the golf course and we went into the park and we ate our Culver’s on one of the benches in the park,” Braaten said.
Now located in Los Angeles and working in Hollywood, Braaten has acted alongside some big names like Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson. An experience he says he didn’t realize was even possible while he was growing up in a small town.
“I don't know who I thought those people were who got to be on TV, but I really didn't think it was gonna be a small town kid from Minnesota,” Braaten said.
He recalls as a child making up stories and adventures and watching lots of TV and movies. In school he was involved in musicals and speech, although he admits it was something he did for fun and not intended to further a potential acting career.
It wasn’t until he took his first acting class at Winona State that he really fell in love with the art. With encouragement from the head of the drama department, Braaten auditioned for the upcoming play, which he credits as the beginning of his acting career.
“I couldn't imagine after that doing anything else for a living, so I figured it out, then I had to go into the daunting task of actually trying to make that thing happen,” he said.
While Braaten’s IMDb page lists quite a few roles, he says playing a basketball player on a fictitious 1970s basketball team in the movie “Semi Pro” was his favorite role. He worked on the project for about two months, but said it was so much fun that it truly didn’t feel like work.
Lately, Braaten said, he has been trying hard to find roles to play a Midwesterner or even Minnesotan, hoping to portray the Minnesota accent accurately. He recalls almost booking a role in one of the seasons of the TV show Fargo.
“I feel like I have such a wealth of knowledge and history and I love all my Minnesotans and I just want to play that someday, I mean if for no other reason I know it would make my grandma, who has since passed, proud,” Braaten said.
He recalls an interaction with his grandma when he was living in Los Angeles after she had watched the movie “Fargo” with its exaggerated Minnesota accents.
“She called me up and she's like, ‘Say Josh, you know I just watched that movie, and I just thought for stupid, I mean we don't even talk like that’ and I was like, ‘You're absolutely right, grandma,'” he said with a laugh.
Braaten stars in family-friendly series despite pandemic
The cast and crew of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” were able to get through about five or six episodes before the pandemic started to percolate. In March, one of the producers announced that they would be shutting down for a couple of weeks, but that eventually extended to several months, Braaten said. Finally they returned to finish up their work in a safe and cautious manner.
Being on the Disney Channel, many of Braaten’s fellow actors are younger and just starting their acting career.
“I quickly realized right away that I was gonna have to be on my A game because all these kids are so talented,” Braaten said. “I think one thing I realized is just how much fun it is working with kids and just being around that energy every day because it becomes infectious they're so excited each week.”
To prepare for the role, Braaten repeatedly read the script and tried to put himself in the character's shoes. He thought about the similarities he shares with Ben to help determine how his character would approach certain situations.
This is Braaten’s most indepth role, as he often has played guest star roles or other minor characters.
“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is a show for people of all ages and a show to gather with your family and pop some popcorn. While it is a spooky show, viewers should expect some mystery with the occasional comic relief from some of the younger actors, Braaten said.