After hunting for the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Medallion for five years, Owatonna residents Brian Spencer and Colin Whalen have something to brag about.
The duo, who have a passion for searching for winter festival medallions, set out to find the medallion in Waseca late in the evening of Jan. 29, with only head lamps and an extra lamp for more light, while looking around the treelines at the Waseca fairground. After searching the first treeline and realizing the branches were too high compared to what the clues stated, Spencer and Whalen headed back toward the car.
While walking back, they stopped at one last treeline on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds to search more. Spencer found the medallion about seven feet off the ground in a plastic bag, zip tied to a tree branch in a cluster of pine cones.
“I was impressed with the disguise and how it was hidden like that, it was really clever,” Spencer said. “Hats off to the hider on that one. ... It was this rush of relief because we’ve talked about (medallion hunting) with our friends and coworkers and kind of talked a big game. It was kind of like vindication of finally, like we’re not all talk.”
Spencer had to work to cut the medallion free from its hiding spot, without having a knife and eventually was able to free it. He said that the first thing he is buying with his half of the medallion prize is a multitool to keep in his car that would be able to cut zip ties.
“You kind of look for things that aren’t natural, that’s why when it’s in the middle of branches, it’s kind deceiving,” Spencer said. “It wasn’t easy, but I think it was good clue writing this year.”
Spencer and Whalen found the medallion with only two hours of actual hunting for it at the fairgrounds and about five hours of research, with a bit of luck added to the mix. Whalen said the amount of time spent looking for it was shockingly low compared to previous years.
“This year the right things stuck out to me and we managed to put things together and I’m sure luck had a certain amount to do with it too, but it worked out luckily,” Spencer said.
Along with researching the parks, history of the town and the overall clues, Spencer created a map of all the previous locations the medallion has been hidden. He didn’t have a picture of the actual medallion until a couple of years ago and so they didn’t really know what they were looking for until more recently.
Once he was able to find a picture of it, he printed off copies of it. Both Spencer and Whalen have the picture on their desks at work as motivation.
“Over the years we’ve had a number of close calls (of finding the medallion),” Spencer said. “If you’re an inch away, you’re a mile away, because it can be right under your nose and you can’t find it.”
Spencer’s passion for medallion hunting started when his college roommate was hunting for the St. Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion and Spencer helped him hunt for it. After hunting for the St. Paul medallion for a couple of years, he wanted to look locally, so in 2017 he started hunting for the Waseca Sleigh and Cutter medallion because it was the only one in the area at the time.
He talked to Whalen at work about it and they started hunting together five years ago.
“We got the bug after that first year,” Whalen said.
The medallion prize is $1,750 in Waseca Chamber dollars that can be spent locally at businesses.
Whalen said he will spend his half at local shops and Spencer said they’d support local more during COVID-19, including buying take out from restaurants.
“Our family has just really made a personal decision during COVID-19 to shop local,” Whalen said. “It’s more important to us than before, just knowing that they need the extra help and they’re our neighbors and our friends.”
The duo will continue to hunt for the Waseca medallion in future years. They also began hunting for the medallion in Owatonna when the Bold and Cold festival began four years ago and plan to continue hunting for that one as well.
“We’ve got a title to defend at this point,” Spencer said.
“We just have too much fun,” Whalen said. “It’s a great reason to get outside in the winter and help with that cabin fever and it’s great exercise and it’s a lot of fun and camaraderie when we go out all the time.”