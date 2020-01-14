MEDFORD — With two years of successful business and one large greenhouse expansion under its belt, Revol Greens has once again announced an exciting growth opportunity.
The greenhouse lettuce grower will be adding a California production with a 16-acre facility near Los Angeles, more than doubling the company’s current acreage. Revol entered into an agreement with Equilibrium, a leader in sustainability-drive real asset investment strategies for institutional investors, to develop the greenhouse at Tehachapi, Calif. The site is the former 64-acre SunSelect Produce greenhouse, recently purchased by the sustainable real assets investment manager Equilibrium, according to a Revol Greens news release.
According to the release, Revol Greens partner, the agreement allows the company to expand beyond the 10-acre facility in Medford, which distributes baby arugula, spring mix, and other lettuces to more than 300 retail stores and restaurants in the Midwest.
The California production is part of the company’s “5 Years – 5 Facilities” plan. The plan aims to bring Revol Greens to the position as a leader nationwide in the high quality, regionally sourced, safe, and sustainable production of leafy greens by developing five “strategic” regional locations for the company. While most greenhouse lettuce growers are looking to east coast production, Revol Greens chose California as it is the main source for lettuces, according to the press release.
Over the years, lettuce growers have been challenged with changing climate conditions, food safety outbreaks such as E. coli, and scarce water resources, which are all competitive advantages to greenhouse growers like Revol Greens.
“Not only is Tehachapi an outstanding growing climate located near 22 million southern California residents, but it is also just north of the Riverside area,” said Brendon Krieg, Revol Greens partner. “[Riverside] is a major distribution hub of many of our retail and food-service customers.”
Krieg explained that the company’s greenhouses are highly automated, using automated machine harvesting and hands-free packing.
“Given the scarcity of water resources in California, where agriculture accounts for 80% of total water use, we want to bring a sustainable solution to the region and challenge the way we think about traditional growing,” Krieg said. “Revol Greens has developed the technology to grow fresh, 365 days a year in-region produce, from the harsh winter and humid summer climates of Minnesota to the dry, hot desert climates of southern California.”
“Scalability is now the biggest challenge in the controlled environment agriculture space,” said Davied Chen, chairman of Equilibrium. “We are proud to partner with and invest in the best-in-class advanced technology greenhouse operators in North America, like AppHarvest and Revol Greens, to meet this exploding demand.”
Equilibrium has developed market-leading investment strategies and portfolios in controlled environment foods, waste-water-energy distributed infrastructure, and climate resilience infrastructure. The firm has offices in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; and London, England.