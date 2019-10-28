OWATONNA — Owatonna High School seniors have until the end of the month to take advantage of waived college application fees at dozens of post-secondary institutions statewide. This Wednesday, the school’s counseling department will be setting up shop in the media center to talk with seniors about their future plans, assist with applications and help students order free transcripts through the school.
College Application and Free Transcript Day has become an annual event at Owatonna High School, and is part of a larger statewide initiative called College Knowledge Month. Each October, a number of statewide college and universities waive application fees — especially during the last week of the month — to encourage prospective students to apply.
This year, over 20 institutions in the Minnesota State system have waived fees for the entire month and an additional five are free to apply to this week through Nov. 1. Colleges that have waived their fees through the end of the month include Dakota County Technical College, Inver Hills Community College, Minneapolis College, Minnesota State College Southeast, Minnesota State University at Mankato and more.
In addition to public schools, the private Minneapolis College of Art & Design is also free to apply during the month of October, while some local institutions like South Central and Riverland colleges are free to apply to year-round.
While College Knowledge Month takes place around the state, Owatonna High School has been hosting its own application day for the past four years. Counselor Margo McKay first heard about the initiative at a training hosted by the Minnesota Department of Education.
“They had started College Knowledge Month the year before, and it was an in-service about getting schools connected to get more kids to fill out college applications,” she explained. Now, each year in late October, nearly all high school seniors drop by the event to fill out applications and request free transcripts to send to colleges.
Last year, McKay says nearly 250 students came by the media center and the counseling department gave out over 500 free transcripts, which usually cost $5 each.
According to McKay, each student gets a pass to leave class and go down to the media center, where they can complete college applications or talk with the school’s counselors and workforce development coordinator to work through the many options they have after graduation.
“We just want to make sure that every senior has a plan for after high school, whether that be applying to college or working with a counselor to help them get into the workforce or get mentorships,” said McKay. “Any students who don’t have an idea of what to do, that’s when they can meet with our workforce development coordinator.”
Anisha Zak, who serves as the workforce development coordinator for all Steele County high schools, said she meets the bulk of her students through this annual event. Anyone looking to join the workforce, enlist in the military or attend a two-year institution after graduation can sit down with Zak and discuss options.
“Maybe they’re planning to take a gap year and work, or they want to stay local and get their generals at Riverland and work while doing so, those are students that I can work with,” she explained. “I get information and later in the week I’ll call them down individually to do one-on-one career counseling.”
She added that this annual event is helpful in letting students know they’re not alone in pursuing a non-traditional path.
“It’s a nice way of making them feel like they’re not the only ones in the room not going to college. There are a lot of people not doing that traditional route anymore and seeing a line at my table makes them feel more comfortable with their decision,” said Zak.
For students who are looking into four-year degree programs, McKay noted that many of them are able to get multiple applications submitted over the course of the day.
“Students can do one or multiple, most probably do two. The applications aren’t super long,” she noted. According to McKay, college application fees usually hover around $50. However, McKay added that only schools within the state participate in the area initiative. “It’s all Minnesota schools, so students can’t fill out an Iowa State application for free.”
In addition to application and transcript help, McKay noted that there will be representatives present at the event to talk with students about scholarships and future financial aid options.
For more information on College Knowledge Month, and a complete list of participating post-secondary institutions, visit www.sites.google.com/view/minnesotagoestocollege/home.