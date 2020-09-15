Money was the name of the game at Monday night’s meeting.
Officials talked about the 2021 budget including an increase in taxes as well as how to use its COVID-19 relief funds, a resource from the federal government set to help local taxpayers and community members.
City Administrator Andrew Langholz announced some updates in regard to how the city will spend some of the relief funds. Blooming Prairie, awarded $150,078 in by the state of Minnesota, will split the money between four areas, small business grants, facility upgrade, expenses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and city payroll expenses.
Langholz shared that bids had been received to replace City Hall furnaces as a way to improve its air quality. Of the three bidders, Owatonna Heating and Cooling was the lowest bidder at $23,600 after rebate. The replacements are expected to begin at the end of September or early October.
Two bids to upgrade City Hall’s public restrooms to become touchless were also received. Prairie Plumbing and Heating was the lowest bid at $5,695, and will install the touchless sensors. Installation of motion activated faucets and soap dispensers will also be added.
Lastly, the council discussed upgrading the council chamber’s audio. Langholz announced two quotes for this project ranging from $7,500 to $12,000, depending on if the mics were wired or not. Wireless mics cost more than wired, according to Langholz, who hopes the improvement will make streamed council meetings better.
“We were initially looking at this to improve the audio visuals in here, so we could stream our meetings and actually have proper sound,” Landholz said. “It just seemed like a lot so I wanted to run it by the council to see if that is something we are interested in or not.”
He added that the city had gotten many complaints from the public about the audio quality when the meetings were shut down to the public. Because the project is eligible for the CARES funding, taxpayers won’t have to empty their pockets to pay for the audio updates.
Cities must spend CARES Act relief funding by Nov. 15.
“So we don't have a lot of time,” Langholz said.
After a brief discussion the council decided to move forward with the audio visual with the wireless option.
A look at the budget for next year
Also discussed at Monday night’s meeting was the 2021 proposed budget for the general fund and tax levy, which Langholz presented to the council.
Highlights of the budget include an operation levy increase of $17,600 and a debt service levy increase of $5,031 for a total property tax levy increase of $22,631 or a 2.94% increase over 2020. However, it was proposed that the preliminary levy be set at 5% to mediate any shortcomings that may come as a result of the state aid or other areas in the budget. The 5% increase would have a total of $38,470.
State aid to the city increased by $9,114 as of Monday, which Langholz says could still change at the end of the year. The unknowns in regard to the aid, are a contributing factor for why the preliminary levy is being set higher.
Langholz increased the transfer to Capital Funds by $12,000, since the city is doing a Capital Improvement Plan, which is being developed.
“We know that we are going to be below where we need to be to fund all of our improvements,” Langholz said, adding that he has been working with the Police Department as a majority of the increase will be going toward Fire and Police Department Capital Outlay.
Langholz says other revenue accounts have been fine tuned using past balances, before talking about the city’s expenditures.
The most significant expenditure according to Langholz is the Streets Department.
“We are increasing the street budget by about $15,000,” Langholz said, adding that maintaining city streets is much cheaper than replacing them. A part-time employee will also be added. Pointing to successful 2020 street projects, Langholz noted the increase in project productivity as a result of purchasing a road grinder and hiring part-time help.
“This is a trend that will need to continue and support in order to make our streets last as long as possible to reduce the tax burden on our property owners,” according to a memo provided by Langholz.
Once the preliminary levy is established it cannot be increased, only lowered. For reference, in 2020 the preliminary levy was set at 6% with the final levy, which must be approved by late December, being lowered to 4.8%, according to the memo.
The council voted to approve the proposed 2021 budget as presented. The council also voted in favor of approving the certification of the 2021 proposed tax levy.