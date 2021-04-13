The Owatonna School Board has awarded the next set of construction bids totaling $45.4 million for the new Owatonna High School project.
The bids were approved during the School Board’s short special meeting Monday. The board previously awarded $36 million in construction contracts in March.
Over the last two weeks, district officials finished their best value interviews with bidders. Bob Olson, the district’s facilities, infrastructure and security director, presented a list of best value bids to the Board Monday, along with a number of other bids that were not deemed to be the best value and hadn’t been brought to the board previously for approval.
“This will be all of the contracts that we have for the construction of the new high school,” Olson told the Board Monday. “All of them have gone through a vetting system, all of them have been verified that their prices are good, and their bids are good and we’re very confident that we have an excellent group of contractors.”
Of the best value bids brought forward on Monday, Olson recalls only two work areas that were not awarded to the lowest bid. Instead the second lowest bidder excelled during their interview and they jumped ahead of the lowest bid in the scoring system.
School Board Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger pointed out that many of the contractors are regional businesses, adding that she was happy to see that effort to support the regional economy. While a majority of the bids went to businesses within the state, Olson said that due to the large scale of the project, a few national companies have been selected for projects such as the stadium grandstand and turf.
Weisenburger also questioned if there was any preliminary information regarding how many workers are expected to enter the community, spend their money in the community, stay at local hotels and participate in the local economy during the new high school’s construction. The project is yet to reach that phase and exact numbers of expected people visiting the community during construction is unknown. Although, Olson said that depending on the work scope type, for example masonry, it is very likely workers will stay during the week and go home during the weekends.
“We will have a lot of people working on our project that are going to be going out and spending money in our community,” Olson said.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad also took some time Monday to explain that one of the benefits of taking the construction management route, rather than a general contractor, was that it allowed the district the opportunity to review bids work scope by scope, helping to keep the work more regional and local.
“I think it’s critical for the community to understand that in a project this large, the construction manager is really trying to set that daily piece about making sure we have the right contractor on site with the right number of workers that are here to complete the work,” Elstad said. “So it has to work just like a concert.”
Now school officials are looking forward to the construction phase of the project, which is set to break ground in about a month.