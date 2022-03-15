Every once in a while, the "real magic" happens when a special, hardworking student decides to "make it real" and chase after their dreams. And when they achieve great heights in that pure pursuit, no one can argue that "you can't beat the real thing."
Less than a quarter of 1% of the 68,000 applicants are chosen to receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, and Owatonna senior Fardouza Farah was one of the 150 scholars chosen this year.
Farah has been making waves in both her school and the community over the last couple of years. According to her teachers at the high school, she not only exemplifies academic excellence, but also superior leadership and service skills.
“I was really surprised and excited to learn I was awarded the scholarship,” Farah said. “So many students apply, and it's an honor to be included and chosen when less than 1% of applicants get awarded — so it’s a very competitive scholarship.”
Superintendent Jeff Elstad, who has known Farah for a few years, commended her for being an exemplary student.
“Fardouza has truly embraced leadership opportunities when they have presented themselves,” Elstad said. “We as a school district are proud of the accomplishments she has achieved thus far, and the sky is truly the limit for her.”
The Coke Scholarship was founded more than 30 years ago and is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based program in the United States, according to the Scholars Foundation website. The program aspired to encourage students and recipients in making positive changes in the world through collaboration, friendships and networking.
Farah is involved in several organizations in school and is an active advocate and current president of the Minnesota Youth Against Sexual Violence organization, which is a sector of the the largest youth-led nonprofit organization in the United States. She also participates in the Justice Education Project, International Central Asian Project, Speech, mock trial, National Honor Society, Students Helping Others Choose (SHOC), Green Team, Girls United, Student Council and is the first Somali girl to be in the color guard.
Farah recalled her first summer parade in the color guard, and distinctly remembers other children wearing hijabs seeing her twirl her flag, exclaiming how they wanted to do that, too.
"The costume modifications were interesting to get used to," Farah said. "But being able to inspire other kids to branch out and do things they may not have considered before is a really great feeling."
Following graduation, Farah plans to pursue a career as a lawyer, ideally for a non-profit organization, and plans to study political science. Though she has yet to receive an acceptance letter from any of the dozen colleges she has applied to all over the country, she is optimistic of getting accepted to her top choice of Yale University.