Charges have been re-filed against a Clarkfield man who allegedly injured an Owatonna officer while illegally entering an apartment in June.
Brian Leo Trevino, 29, was charged by summons on Wednesday in Steele County District Court with one count of first-degree burglary, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place on June 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police officer Joshua Lee responded to a report that a male – later identified as Trevino – was intoxicated and refusing to leave an apartment. On the way to the scene, dispatch informed Lee that Trevino had left the scene.
When Lee arrived at the apartment, the tenant said Trevino had trashed the place and that they did not want him to come back. While taking the victim’s statement, Trevino returned, and Lee advised him that he was not welcome and needed to leave or wait to speak with Lee outside. According to the report, Trevino refused to leave and began pushing Lee to get past him. Trevino continued to come at Lee in an aggressive manner and began hitting him. Lee eventually had to deploy his taser, but Trevino continued to try to attack Lee. After Lee deployed his taser a second time, Trevino fell to the ground. At this time, additional officers arrived at the scene and were able to assist placing Trevino in custody, according to court documents.
As officers tried to calm Trevino down, he continued to scream and thrash around. At one point, Trevino spat on Officer Anna Martin and his saliva landed on her legs. The report reads that it was “very apparent” that Trevino had been drinking alcohol and was intoxicated.
Lee obtained a statement from the victim, who stated she had let Trevino stay at her place while she was at work just to help him out. When she returned from work, the victim said Trevino had trashed her apartment and began grabbing at her sexually and yelling in her face. The victim said the sexual advances were unwanted and she told Trevino not to touch her and to leave several times, according to the report.
Trevino was originally charged on June 10 with with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer through transferring bodily fluids, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. He was also charged with two additional assault charges including one gross misdemeanor for physically assault a peace officer and a misdemeanor for committing an act with intent to cause fear.
A jury trial for the case had been scheduled for Jan. 3, but the case was instead dismissed on Wednesday and the solo charge of first-degree burglary was filed.
Trevino's first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.